0 Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump on 'Tonight Show': 'I have more important things to do'

As President Trump did during his stump speech for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Jimmy Fallon also addressed their stewing beef Monday.

At the start of his monologue, "The Tonight Show" host made sure to acknowledge his show's "number one fan, the President of the United States."

Fallon then caught viewers up on his Twitter feud with the president, while highlighting the irony that the first lady's "Be Best" campaign has a spotlight on online bullying.

"As you may have heard, last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working," joked Fallon.

"When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, 'I have more important things to do,'" the late night host continued. "Then I thought, 'Wait, shouldn’t he have more important things to do?' He’s the president of the — what are you doing? You're the president! Why are you tweeting at me?"

Fallon made light of Trump's tweet from Sunday in which the president urged Fallon to "Be a man Jimmy!"

"It’s real. It’s crazy. The president went after me on Twitter," Fallon said. "It's pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players."

Fallon mentioned his donation to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, also known as RAICES. "When Trump heard, he was like, 'I love RAICES, they’re my favorite peanut butter cup," Fallon cracked, adopting a Trump voice. " 'There’s no wrong way to eat a RAICES.' "

Fallon continued to mock the president's intelligence throughout the rest of his monologue.

"A new poll found that 58 percent of Americans think President Trump is intelligent," Fallon said. "In response, Trump was like, 'OK, what did the other 58 percent say?' "

Trump has yet to comment about Fallon's monologue on Twitter as of early Tuesday morning. In his speech Monday, Trump called Fallon, "a lost soul" and "a poor guy, because now he's going to lose all of us (as viewers)."

Contributing: Carly Mallenbaum

