  J.K. Rowling sent a fan in India some Harry Potter swag and the girl's reaction was priceless

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    Imagine having your favorite childhood author personally send you a package of autographed books, gifts and swag. 

    Such was the case for a 12-year-old girl in India named Kulsum.

    Her teacher, known on Twitter Sabbah Haji Baji, tweeted last April asking for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling to come visit the English-learning student. 

    Rowling didn't quite go that far, but her response was pretty amazing. 

    She asked the teacher to direct message her the student's full name so she could send a her a package. Months after, the package arrived (apparently two-day shipping isn't really a thing in the Himalayan mountains). The teacher posted images of Kulsum opening Rowling's present. 

    Check out their Twitter conversation:

    Just goes to show, a little good will can go a long way! 

    Now here's to hoping Junie B. Jones author Barbara Park sends me something soon. 

