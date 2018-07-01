J.K. Rowling sent a fan in India some Harry Potter swag and the girl's reaction was priceless

Imagine having your favorite childhood author personally send you a package of autographed books, gifts and swag.
Such was the case for a 12-year-old girl in India named Kulsum.
Her teacher, known on Twitter Sabbah Haji Baji, tweeted last April asking for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling to come visit the English-learning student.
Rowling didn't quite go that far, but her response was pretty amazing.
She asked the teacher to direct message her the student's full name so she could send a her a package. Months after, the package arrived (apparently two-day shipping isn't really a thing in the Himalayan mountains). The teacher posted images of Kulsum opening Rowling's present.
Check out their Twitter conversation:
Just goes to show, a little good will can go a long way!
Now here's to hoping Junie B. Jones author Barbara Park sends me something soon.
