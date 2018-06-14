0 John Legend has the sweetest reason why Father's Day shouldn't be a big deal

Singer-songwriter and father John Legend said Father's Day is really no big deal for him.

It's not because he doesn't feel like celebrating being Dada to daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, just 4 weeks old. Or that he thinks being Chrissy Teigen's husband isn't special.

It's just that Legend has a humble perspective on the national day dedicated to dads.

In an interview with Today, 39-year-old Legend said Father's Day takes a backseat to that other parental holiday:

"I don't think Father's Day needs to be a big deal, but it's nice to feel appreciated a little. I do think Mother's Day is a bigger deal because — let's face it — being a mom is harder."

We're not surprised Legend recognizes the hard work that mom's do, but it's still nice to hear.

As for his actual plans on Father's Day? He's having a dinner out with his wife.

If that got you, then so will this other interview reveal where Legend talked about a ritual he shares with daughter, Luna.

"She'll point to that room — where we have a record player — and say she wants to hear music and dance with Dada. We'll listen to Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye — a bunch of old soul and jazz records — and dance together in our dining room."

Luna inspired Legend to write "Right by You" about being a first-time father and "The Stinky Booty Song" about changing diapers from his partnership with Pampers.

She's a daddy's girl and is squired around on his shoulders a lot, he said.

"She also loves 'Dada's shoulders' — that's a thing she says all the time when she wants me to put her up on my shoulders and run her around the house. When it comes to making her feel valued, I think there's no shortage of that going on."

From what we can tell, Legend has a knack for making the females in his life feel valued. Baby Miles has one fine role model.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE: