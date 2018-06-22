0 John Legend on Trump's border policy, baby Miles and his new summer rosé

BEVERLY HILLS – John Legend was hosting a rose-colored Los Angeles soirée, but President Donald Trump's border policies were on his mind.

The R&B crooner debuted his new LVE Rosé on Thursday night, a crisp, pale pink wine that continued his partnership with Raymond Vineyards.

But political headlines, particularly newfound confusion over the U.S. border policies hung in the background. "It's crazy," said Legend of the current news cycle.

A week ago, on Trump's 72nd birthday, both he and wife Chrissy Teigen donated money to the American Civil Liberties Union in increments of $72,000. And on Thursday night, Legend told USA TODAY Trump's executive order reversing a policy of dividing migrant families was still far too murky.

"I think it's still to be seen what's going to happen," said Legend, dressed in a salmon-hued suit, preparing to go onstage to perform a medley of his hits in honor of his new summer vintage. "Because the wording of the executive order isn't clear enough as to what's going to happen in the future and also what's going to happen with the kids who are still separated from their parents. There's thousands of them right now. And there's no clarity on any kind of effort that the government is making to reunite those families."

Teigen was present for the pink wine's debut, with daughter Luna, 2, on her hip. Both took in Legend performing a special rendition of "La Vie en Rose." (Pal Kris Jenner was also at the event, held at a private Beverly Hills home, and was spotted cooing over Luna with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.)

At the Legend home, the crooner says the differences between raising Luna and newborn son Miles are yet to be determined. "It's unclear so far! The diaper changing has been slightly different," Legend grinned.

Has he been, um, sprayed yet? "I haven't. Chrissy has," he chuckled.

Legend, who has ownership in his wine collaboration (which now includes a Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and red blend), says his wine-making goes beyond a branding exercise.

"We didn't want it to be about me, being a celebrity and just slapping my name on it," he said. "So we spent a lot of time, blending, tasting and really getting it exactly right so we could be really proud of it."