0 John Oliver warns White House why they shouldn't use Bible to justify immigration policy

Before launching into his main story on the "alarming amount of political power" being amassed by Chinese president Xi Jinping, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver took a few minutes to address the most talked-about issue of the last few days: the Trump administration's new "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.

(The immigration segment hasn't been posted on YouTube yet so viewers will need an HBO subscription to watch. Not a subscriber? Don't worry, we've got you covered.)

Oliver noted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had "basically started a policy of incarcerating people who cross the border illegally knowing full well that that incarceration would mean they were separated from their children, many of whom are less than 10 years old with no clear plan as to when they might be reunited."

He called the guideline "objectively awful." And yet, he noted, President Donald Trump "inexplicably argued that essentially, Sessions had no choice."

The comedian then set out to prove Sessions did indeed have a choice.

First, he played a clip of President Trump defending Sessions, in which he told reporters, "He's following laws very simply that were given to us and forced on us by the Democrats. I want the laws to be beautiful, humane but strong."

An incredulous Oliver replied, "First: Beautiful, humane but strong? That's not how you describe a law. That's how you describe a Viola Davis character in a movie called, 'It Hasn't Even Been Written Yet But She'll Still Win the Oscar.' Also, Democrats did not give them these laws because — and I cannot stress this enough — there is no law that suddenly required separating parents from their children. This was the result of a deliberate policy choice by Jeff Sessions, a man so small he could wear — and this is true — a raspberry as a hat. That's a fact."

He also took issue with Sessions quoting the Bible — specifically Romans 13 — to justify the new policy. “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order,” Sessions said. “Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful.”

For one, he pointed out, "The Bible isn't a government document. From a policy perspective, he might as well be citing 'Green Eggs and Ham' and saying 'We must keep children in a box, we must keep them with a fox.' Which would be a terrible policy, especially depending on the height of the fox."

Oliver also noted that Romans 13 has been used to justify immoral acts throughout history, most notably to rationalize slavery and asking citizens to help return escaped slaves to bondage.

"Romans 13 is possibly the worst Bible passage to bring up since it was regularly invoked in Civil War times by defenders of slavery. And I know you're thinking, 'Wait, wait, wait, he wouldn't align himself with slave owners. Not Jefferson Beauregard Sessions of Alabama! Well, I'm sorry, but he did. And when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about Sessions' Bible defense, she backed him up (saying it was 'very biblical to enforce laws')."

Plus, he noted, there's the whole hypocrisy issue when it comes to this particular administration holding itself up as biblical.

"What I'm saying here is, you probably shouldn't use the Bible to justify separating children from parents," Oliver concluded. "But if you do, maybe make sure you're not already breaking so many of its rules that God has to write an extra commandment that says, 'I was (expletive) serious.' "