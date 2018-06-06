0 Kathy Griffin: 'Truth is, Roseanne has displayed herself to be a Nazi’

Kathy Griffin is never one to censor her opinions, and she has plenty of them on Roseanne Barr.

Both comedians have weathered enormous controversy this past year. Griffin was investigated by the Secret Service last summer after sharing an image of herself holding a fake bloodied head resembling President Trump. Then there's Barr, whose high-rated sitcom Roseanne was canceled by ABC last week following the star's racist tweet about black Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Griffin, who starts the U.S. leg of her "Laugh Your Head Off" tour in San Francisco next week, credits Barr for giving her a job in 1996 on Fox's short-lived sketch series Saturday Night Special, which Barr produced. She doesn't remember Barr saying anything racist back then, and believes her views were more progressive.

"I've known a lovely Roseanne," Griffin told USA TODAY by phone Tuesday. The last time she saw the comedian was over lunch nearly a decade ago, with Barr's then-boyfriend Johnny Argent.

"She said, 'We're just a couple of old hippies,' " Griffin recalled. "And I'm like, 'Do you believe in equal rights? Because if that’s what makes you an old hippie, that’s fine. I’m in.' So not only is this not the Roseanne that I knew — I didn't see this coming at all until years later when every so often, somebody would say, 'Roseanne's tweeting crazy (expletive).' "

Griffin doesn't believe Barr's comments should be equated with those of Full Frontal host Samantha Bee, who also landed in hot water last week after referring to Ivanka Trump as a "feckless (female slur)" on air. President Trump called for TBS to fire Bee, tweeting that it's "a total double standard."

"The talk of a double standard is all (expletive) propaganda," Griffin said. "The truth is, Roseanne has displayed herself to be a Nazi. She has Nazi leanings; she retweets Nazis. She's been doing this for years. She is someone who tweets things that are conspiracy theories that lunatics then act on, like 'Pizzagate.' Sam Bee said 'feckless (expletive)' about someone who is a feckless (expletive).'

"There's a big difference between someone using the C-word and what Roseanne was doing," Griffin continued. "There's a very clear delineation between Republicans who didn't like Hillary (Clinton) and people who know that by pushing certain conspiracies, it leads to acts of violence."