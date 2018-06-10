  • Khloe Kardashian says breastfeeding shaming is real. Moms love her honesty

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    New mom Khloé Kardashian got real about the struggle breastfeeding can be to new moms.

    In a recent Tweet, the host of the Revenge Body revealed that she both breast and formula feeds her 2-month-old daughter, True.

    Kardashian was responding to a fan who thanked her for revealing she supplements with formula on her app.

    'Tried and tried and tried'

    "Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I've tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn't working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula," Kardashian said. "Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able."

    Fans were, of course, overwhelmingly supportive.

    But to Kardashian's point, not everyone was a fan of not trying just a little bit harder. This Twitter user was reacting to formula use and Kardashian's praise of the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker she uses when supplementing with formula.

    'The hardest part of it all'

    Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed True in April. Only last month, Kardashian tweeted encouraging words to a mom-to-be and hinted that although breastfeeding is deemed 'natural,' it doesn't mean it comes easy. 

    Like All the Moms?

    Follow us on Facebook.

    READ MORE:

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Khloe Kardashian says breastfeeding shaming is real. Moms love her honesty

  • Headline Goes Here

    Winners: Who took home Tony Awards?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vince Vaughn charged with DUI, resisting arrest at 'zero…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bonnaroo 2018: Bon Iver, Mavis Staples and more Day 3 highlights

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's how Meg Ryan really feels about that 'America's…