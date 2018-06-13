0 Kid Rock apologizes for 2017 Senate campaign stunt while stumping for real candidate

Kid Rock apologized for a publicity stunt last year in which he hinted he was running for the Senate while stumping for Republican Senate hopeful John James at a rally Tuesday night in Michigan.

The singer, a Detroit-area native whose real name is Robert Ritchie, said it was initially "fun and games" until people started to believe he was serious. He said he didn't factor in letting down his supporters.

"You know, I was hearing from the White House weekly," he said. "There were governors and senators that endorsed me. There were people that wrote me letters from all over ... So to those people, I apologize."

Last year, Kid Rock launched a Kid Rock For Senate website and sold campaign-themed merchandise. People wondered for months whether he was really serious until he announced in late October on The Howard Stern Show that it was all in jest.

"I'm not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?" he said on the show. "Who couldn't figure that out? I'm releasing a new album. I'm going on tour too. Are you (kidding) me?"

James is hoping to challenge Democrat Debbie Stabenow in the general election this November but first, he must survive the primaries on Aug. 7.

Rock said that James would be the best person for the job because he would take care of the Great Lakes, fix potholes and bridges, and invest in education and Michigan's security.

He also said: "I hope you’ll accept that apology, and I hope you’ll also trust me when I say I’m 100% here to endorse and do everything I can to make sure John James gets into the U.S. Senate."

