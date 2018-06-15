National Bail Out groups are posting bail so dads can be home on Father's Day

Father’s Day may be a bit brighter for incarcerated dads and their families this year because of the National Bail Out movement.
The campaign aims to reunite parents who have not been convicted of a crime and who can't afford to post bail with their families.
National Bail Out is supported by a variety of social justice and grassroots groups such as Color of Change, The Movement for Black Lives and the National Bail Fund Network.
On June 14, the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund bailed out 10 black dads. Local organizer Candace McKinley told The Philadelphia Tribune,
"We are just happy that we can help these men return to their family and loved ones in time for Father’s Day."
Children of incarcerated parents are susceptible to a number of concerns which may impact their well-being.
Research published by The Urban Institute Justice Policy Center, shows the absence of a jailed parent can lead to emotional, behavioral and mental-health issues for children. The disruption can have negative consequences on financial stability, housing security and the family unit as children are uprooted while a parent is arrested.
Several celebrities, including Jay-Z and John Legend, have voiced their support of the bail out movement.
The National Bail Out runs bail out campaigns for Mother's Day and Valentine's Day, too.
For more information and a list of local organizations around America working with the National Bail Out movement, visit nomoremoneybail.org.
Ida Harris is a contributing writer, assistant editor for parenting website Mybrownbaby and mom to two incredible children. When she is not critiquing art, culture, and society, she is creating beautiful art dolls and unapologetically listening to Trap music—preferably Future.
