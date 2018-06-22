0 Paul McCartney makes James Corden cry during emotional 'Carpool Karaoke'

It turns out, all you need is love and Paul McCartney joining James Corden for an epic and emotional "Carpool Karaoke."

Naturally, the duo belted out favored Beatles tunes like "Drive My Car," and "Penny Lane" (while cruising down the actual street). But their ride went so much deeper than singing.

McCartney told Corden he inspiration for "Let It Be" came from a dream he had of his late mom in the 1960s. The singer-songwriter said she was "reassuring me, saying 'It's gonna be OK. Just let it be.' "

He explained, "I wrote the song 'Let It Be,' but it was (inspired by) her positivity."

Corden proclaimed, "That's the most beautiful story I've ever heard."

The "Late Late Show" host continued to be touched after they two sang the classic. "It got me emotional there, Paul," Corden confessed wiping tears from his eyes.

"That's the power of music," McCartney replied. "It's weird isn't it, how that can do that to you?"

More: James Corden punk'd Ashton Kutcher so hard, Diddy crowned him 'Drop the Mic' victor

More: Police stop Adam Levine and James Corden during 'Carpool Karaoke' session

Corden recounted the first time he heard the 1970 ballad.

"I can remember my granddad, who’s a musician, and my dad sitting me down and saying, ‘We’re gonna play you the best song that you’ve ever heard,’” he shared. “And I remember them playing that. If my granddad was here right now, he’d get an absolute kick out of this.”

"He is," McCartney assured him.

McCartney and Corden's journey also took them to McCartney's home where he lived as a teen. The "Maybe I'm Amazed" singer showed Corden where he and John Lennon would write and reflected on his journey.

The two concluded their time together at a Liverpool pub where McCartney was known to play and have a drink. With Corden behind the bar, McCartney took to the stage and serenaded the unsuspecting audience with songs like "A Hard Day's Night" and "Love Me Do." Corden joined McCartney for a performance of "Hey Jude" which brought one woman to tears.

Corden, whose son is named after McCartney, tweeted about the clip Thursday saying it was an experience he will "never ever forget."

Corden also shared his fervor in an interview with USA TODAY. "It's kind of insane, if you think about it — you're talking about possibly the most famous person in the world," he said of their karaoke. "He's the most respected musician on the planet, and that he would come to do a segment on our show is mind-blowing to me."

More: March for Our Lives: Paul McCartney is marching for John Lennon, who died of gun violence

More: Sir Ringo Starr: Former Beatles drummer is finally a knight