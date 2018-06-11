  • Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan are going on their first official overseas trip this fall

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are headed south.

    Kensington Palace announced Sunday that the newlyweds will have an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand this fall. 

    "The tour will fall on the occasion of @InvictusSydney 2018," the palace tweeted.

    The couple have a history with the Invictus Games, founded by Harry. They made their public debut hand in hand at the Toronto Invictus Games in September 2017. The event in which wounded, sick and injured service personnel compete will take place Oct. 20-27 according to the Games' website.

    Since exchanging wedding vows last month at Windsor Castle, the pair have stayed in the public eye. Their first post-nuptials appearance came just three days after they exchanged vows when they attended the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace.

    On Saturday, Harry and Meghan attended Trooping the Colour. They were photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace along with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Kate and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

    Meghan wore light shades of pink and coordinating hats for both occasions. 

