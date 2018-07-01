Red Robin has $1.99 kids meals all summer long

Red Robin has announced that kids eat for $1.99 on Wednesdays.
The deal includes a bottomless side and drink and continues for a limited time.
Kids get their pick
Kids must order from their menu, which includes choices like:
- Red’s Burger
- Swirly Twirly Pasta
- M.V.P. Pizza
- Meatballs on a Stick
- Grilled Chicken Dip'ns
The meals, usually priced about $4.99-$5.99, also come with sides including steak fries, broccoli, Mandarin oranges or apples.
But first a few rules about the kids' deal offer.
It's available for dine-in only with the purchase of an adult meal at participating locations. Red Robin sets the limit at three kid’s entrees per adult. It's only valid for kids 10 years old and younger.
The Summer of Yumm also has $5 mudd pies
Red Robin continues its Summer of Yumm promotion by offering two more $5 deals.
The first is $5 shareables, usually priced between $7-$9, and the second is its $5 Mountain High Mudd Pie, usually priced at $6.99.
