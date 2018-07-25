0 Rep: Demi Lovato is 'awake and with her family' after possible overdose

Demi Lovato is awake and with her family, USA TODAY has confirmed.

TMZ reported earlier Tuesday that Lovato was transported to a hospital from a home in the Hollywood Hills after a possible drug overdose.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," rep Nicole Perna said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

The Los Angeles Police Department told USA TODAY that at 11:37 a.m., authorities received a call from the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive. "We had a call out for possible overdose for a female approximately 25 years of age," said Officer Ray Brown.

LAPD would not confirm the woman's identity. Lovato is 25 and owns a home in that area.

More: Celebrities tweet their support for Demi Lovato following possible drug overdose

In June, the singer released "Sober, " a regretful ballad that has Lovato apologizing to her family and fans, admitting, "I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore." She had been sober for six years.

Lovato has struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues, and entered rehab in 2010. She has spoken out about her battles over the years, detailing her recovery in the YouTube documentary "Simply Complicated," which was released last year.

In the documentary Lovato discussed her drug use.

"I wasn't ready to get sober. I was sneaking it on planes, sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night — nobody knew," she said in the film. "I went on like a bender of like two months where I was using daily."

She also discussed heartbreak in the documentary. “I never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer,” she said, referencing her former boyfriend of six years, actor Wilmer Valderrama.

After rehab she made big steps forward. Lovato published a book of daily affirmations based on her inspirational tweets, "Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year," in 2013.

"To me, staying strong is really important," Lovato told USA TODAY during a 2013 interview at her home. "A lot of people have faith, have hope, but now what? How do you continue to be strong? It's about doing things daily and taking care of yourself, and I wanted to show my fans what helped me."

In March, Lovato performed an emotional concert at Brooklyn's Barclay Center celebrating six years of sobriety. As the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" in honor of the anniversary and chanted her name, Lovato became tearful.

More: Demi Lovato celebrates 6 years of sobriety at Brooklyn show with DJ Khaled

“Six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9 in the morning, throwing up in the car,” Lovato said, sitting down at the piano. “So, I took a look at my life and I said, ‘Something has to change, I’ve got to get sober.’ So, I did.”

“Thank you for being a part of saving my life. I love you guys,” she added before performing the song "Warriors."

Her emotional single "Sober" dropped three months later in June.

"It's only when I'm lonely," Lovato sang. "Sometimes I just want to cave and I don't want to fight." The singer promised "to get help" in the song's final verses.

Lovato was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City on Thursday.

The hashtag #PrayForDemi trended on Twitter and several celebrities posted supportive words Tuesday, including Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley, Kesha, Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris and Kehlani.

Lovato, who was a child actress on the TV series "Barney & Friends," broke on the scene as a teen on the Disney Channel film "Camp Rock" and the network series "Sonny with a Chance." She went on to become a multi-platinum pop star, launching Top 10 hits like "Sorry Not Sorry," ''Skyscraper," ''Heart Attack." Her 2015 album, "Confident," earned her a Grammy nomination for best pop vocal album.

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, The Associated Press

© 2018 Cox Media Group.