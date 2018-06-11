0 Rose McGowan: Don't blame Asia Argento, anyone else after Anthony Bourdain's suicide

Rose McGowan has penned a statement about the decision to take one's life, pleading with people not to place blame following Anthony Bourdain's suicide.

The message was written on behalf of Asia Argento, Bourdain's girlfriend, who said McGowan wrote the lines at her request.

"On behalf of me and all who are hurting because of this unfathomable loss, I have asked the strongest woman I know, Rose McGowan, to be my voice, to help me shoulder this burden and write truth," she said in a separate statement issued to USA TODAY. "Please read these words and have mercy on our pain."

McGowan said Argento sat across the table from her as she composed the message, going on to call the Italian actress a "remarkable human and brave survivor."

Bourdain and Argento, who joins McGowan as one of dozens of Harvey Weinstein accusers, crossed paths in 2016, when she appeared on his show, Parts Unknown.

"(Argento) stood up to her monster rapist and now she has to stand up to yet another monster, suicide," McGowan wrote. "The suicide of her beloved lover and ally, Anthony Bourdain." Bourdain was a vocal Me Too advocate, championing Argento's work with the movement.

CNN reported that Bourdain's friend, chef Eric Ripert, found him unresponsive in his hotel room in eastern France Friday where he was filming.

McGowan highlighted a mutual fascination the couple had with ending their lives and Bourdain's battle with depression.

According to McGowan, Bourdain sought help before his death, but "did not take the doctor’s advice."

She urged people not to blame Argento. "Do NOT do the sexist thing and burn a woman on the pyre of misplaced blame," she wrote. "Anthony’s internal war was his war, but now she’s been left on the battlefield to take the bullets. It is in no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else, not even Anthony."

Several media outlets reported that Argento had been photographed with someone else in Rome a few days before Bourdain's death, questioning whether the two were still together.

In the statement, McGowan said the pair had "a free relationship."

"They loved without borders of traditional relationships, and they established the parameters of their relationship early on. Asia is a free bird, and so was Anthony."

The statement is a change for McGowan who appeared angry with Bourdain in a tweet that has since been deleted.

"Anthony I am so mad at you," she wrote after learning of his death. "You were so loved, the world is not better without you."

Bourdain’s ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who he was married to from 2007-2016, also spoke out about the loss on Instagram early Monday morning. She shared a photo of their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, behind a microphone onstage, clad in studded, knee-high boots. The photo was tagged at the music venue DROM, located in New York City.

“Our little girl had her concert today,” she captioned the image, not mentioning Bourdain by name. “She was amazing. So strong and brave.

“She wore the boots you bought her,” she added. “I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

If you know someone who is thinking about suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).