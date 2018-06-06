Roseanne Barr is still tweeting about Valerie Jarrett

Roseanne Barr's Twitter feed is suffering from severe whiplash.
Last week, the fired ABC star apologized profusely to Valerie Jarrett for a racist tweet likening the former presidential adviser to an ape.
The tweet cost Barr her immensely popular revival of ABC's Roseanne and left her co-stars, writers and crew without jobs. On Tuesday, the comedian said she's making "restitution for the pain I have caused," without specifying to whom.
In the meantime, Barr is back to regular conspiracy retweeting, including various tweets targeting ... Jarrett.
A sample tweet Barr retweeted to her 881,000 followers Wednesday?
"You didn't cause any pain," scoffed user @BullMooseGhost. "Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she'll celebrate."
Kathy Griffin: 'Truth is, Roseanne has displayed herself to be a Nazi’
A different Twitter user supported Barr, saying, "Do you not know what VJ has done? Her tweet is nothing in comparison. And her tweet wasn’t bullying."
Barr replied: "they know not."
It's yet another puzzling move from Barr, who has simultaneously shared with her Twitter followers how she begged ABC brass not to cancel her show, and told them she'd do anything to make her wrong right.
For now, it's back to her regularly scheduled Twitter programming.
