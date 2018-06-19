  • Scott Baio will not face Nicole Eggert's sexual assault charges, prosecutors say

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have declined to file charges against Scott Baio stemming from allegations by his former "Charles in Charge" co-star that he sexually assaulted her.

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided Monday not to file charges, saying in an evaluation that the statute of limitations had expired.

    His former co-star, Nicole Eggert, filed a police report against Baio in February, claiming that he sexually assaulted her while she was a teenager and working with him on the 1980s sitcom. Alexander Polinsky, another child actor on the show, has alleged that Baio assaulted and mentally tortured him.

    Baio has denied all the allegations and says that he and Eggert were in a consensual relationship when she was of legal age.

    His attorney didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

    More: Scott Baio denies sexual misconduct charge by former co-star Nicole Eggert

     

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scott Baio will not face Nicole Eggert's sexual assault charges,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Duchess Meghan makes Royal Ascot debut in white dress from go-to label Givenchy

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Trumps host Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia for tea at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Single father known as 'The Hair Dad' uses viral fame to help…

  • Headline Goes Here

    XXXTentacion shooting: Deputies hunt for suspects, rappers deny…