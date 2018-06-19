0 Late night hosts call Trump's 'child prisons' 'monstrous and morally repugnant'

Late-night hosts took President Trump to task on Monday night's shows over the administration's policies for separating children from adults accused of illegally crossing the border.

Stephen Colbert added his voice to the growing outrage. "The big story continues to be the Trump administration’s policy of forcibly separating immigrant children from their parents. And faced with almost universal condemnation from both sides of the political aisle, from religious leaders, from the UN Human Rights Council, Donald Trump finally took full responsibility for the policy and promised a swift end to this humanitarian disaster,” he said, pausing. “I’m just kidding. No, he blamed the Democrats."

Colbert shared one of Trump's recent tweets, sneering at the president's gung-ho wording.

"What’s that mean, ‘Go for it! Win!’” Colbert asked. "Two, four, six, eight, who do we incarcerate? Kids! Go-o-o-o into the cages!"

"It’s not a law, this is a policy," he continued. "It’s just another scoop from your chum bucket of cruelty. Trump says he regrets having to do this, but, and this is a sentence I never thought I’d utter, he justified his child prisons in the middle of a speech about his new Space Force.”

After slamming Homeland Security head Kirstjen Nielsen and adviser Stephen Miller, Colbert also took on "Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, playing video of him discussing the cage-like enclosures holding children in the border detention centers: “Look, I’m from a farm community. To me, I see the chain-link fences, it’s more like a security pen to me.”

“Yes, they’re not cages, they’re pens,” Colbert said, mocking Doocy. “We’re not treating these kids like zoo animals. We’re treating them like farm animals.”

In a "Closer Look" segment, Seth Meyers called for supporters of the controversial Trump policy to "resign in disgrace.”

"To be absolutely clear, this is not a law." Meyers said. "It is a choice by the Trump administration and they could end it right now. And yet Trump is trying to gaslight the country into thinking it’s actually the Democrats’ fault that this policy exists.

"This policy is monstrous and morally repugnant, and it is being done in our name," he continued. "Any elected official who doesn’t call for an immediate end to it is complicit."