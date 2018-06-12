0 Stephen Colbert taunts Trump over his 'one-on-Un' summit with North Korea's Kim

Late-night writers will have no shortage of material this week, thanks to President Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

And even though the two leaders didn't actually meet until after most of the shows taped their Monday episodes, that didn't stop the hosts from talking about it.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert noted that the summit is happening on Singapore's island of Sentosa, home to a Universal Studios theme park. "We're on the brink of World War Wheeeeeee!" he cracked over a photoshopped image of the two on an amusement park ride.

"Before they got down to business, Trump had an early birthday celebration with Singapore's prime minister," he said over a shot of the president looking over a fruit tart at dessert. "Here he is trying to blow the fruit off his cake." (Breaking into his Trump impression, he added, "I don't trust fruit. They're a gateway to vegetables.")

He continued, "They're going to meet one-on-one — or one-on-Un — for about 45 minutes, and Trump said he doesn't even need that much time to tell if Kim is serious about denuclearization."

At a Saturday press conference during the G7 conference, the president had predicted he'd know within a minute just by going off "my touch, my feel. That's what I do."

Colbert replied, "Oh, we know that's what you do. When you're a star, they let you do it!"

The comedian also couldn't resist mentioning a peculiar story about Kim bringing his own toilet to the summit, lest interlopers try to steal a stool sample from the supreme leader.

"That's right," Colbert proclaimed. "Kim Jong-Un will literally not give a crap."