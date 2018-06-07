  • Stephen Colbert worries Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson for 'wrong reason'

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    Kicking off Wednesday's monologue, Stephen Colbert issued Late Show viewers a warning before addressing President Trump's decision to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson. "I want you to brace yourself," he said, "because here's a sentence I don't often say: Donald Trump did somethin' good."

    Colbert said "(Trump) did the right thing" concerning the 63-year-old who'd been sentenced to life for cocaine trafficking, but worried "maybe he did the right thing for the wrong reason."

    "Trump just commuted her sentence because of a meeting with Kim Kardashian (West)," Colbert said. "So executive clemency is now just a reality TV show."

    Kardashian West visited Trump at the White House last Wednesday and left their meeting hopeful Johnson would receive clemency. Kardashian West, who cites a viral Mic video as how she discovered Johnson, has also helped the case reach a wider audience. Johnson's Mic video interview has reached more than 4.2 million views on Facebook, and a change.org petition asking Trump grant her clemency garnered more than 271,000 supporters.

    More: Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah laugh about Trump's feud with the Eagles

    More: Stephen Colbert takes on the Mueller probe one-year anniversary, Rudy Giuliani and more

    "Stay tuned for The Pardoner," Colbert joked, showing a promotional image for a spoof of The Bachelor depicting Trump, rose in hand.

    Adopting his Trump voice, Colbert went through a list of possible "pardons": "Iron Mike Tyson, Charlie Sheen, the Hot Mugshot Convict, the Noid, Hannibal Lecter, Fred Flintstone and Osama bin Laden."

    Colbert then referenced a Washington Post report in which an anonymous White House official claimed Trump is "obsessed" with pardons. This replaces his “former favorite topic," Colbert joked: "Don’t you think my daughter is hot?"

    See more of the late night host's monologue in the clip below.

    More: Samantha Bee addresses Ivanka Trump comment on 'Full Frontal': 'I regret it'

    More: Trevor Noah says Trump 'should not be leading anything other than a Twitter account'

    Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stephen Colbert worries Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Country singer Walker Hayes mourns loss of newborn daughter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Review: Insanely scary 'Hereditary' isn't easy to shake off

  • Headline Goes Here

    Val Kilmer brings Iceman to Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun:…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Samantha Bee addresses Ivanka Trump comment on 'Full Frontal':…