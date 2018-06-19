0 Tommy Lee's son offers to pay for rocker's rehab after post itemizing cost of raising him

The holiday may have come and gone but Tommy Lee's Father's Day beef with his estranged son Brandon is still at full boil two days later.

It began Sunday when Lee wrote a post saying, "Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father because my kids don’t know the value of things." In a post that was later deleted, Brandon fired back, inferring that Lee was an inattentive father, telling him to stop "painting the family in a negative light" and urging him to move on.

In his latest Instagram post on Tuesday, Lee parodied Mastercard's "priceless" ad campaign, itemizing the money he's spent on Brandon: "Rehab for son: $130,000. Party for son's 21st birthday last year: $40,000. Medical bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses 'alcoholism' as scapegoat: $10,000. Son acting like a victim on social media on father's day: Priceless. I'm out. (Mic drop)."

Later in the day, Brandon, who had said their much-publicized fight in March was the result of an intervention attempt gone awry, offered to repay the favor of footing his father's rehab bill.

"I thank my dad for paying for my treatment. It's the best thing he has ever done for me," Brandon wrote. "Today, I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by, I feel more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment."

On Monday, Brandon removed an expletive-laden post in which he taunted his father, asking, "Remember what happened last time you said this (expletive)?"

He replaced it with another post in which he asked his father to stop airing their family's dirty laundry on social media, noting, "It's making us all act like kids. Let's just drop it dude."

He also pointed out that his father hadn't contacted him on his 22nd birthday earlier this month. "And I didn't go telling the world what a letdown you are."

Representatives for Tommy and Brandon did not immediately respond to USA TODAY"s request for comment.