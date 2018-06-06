0 Why did Kelly Marie Tran delete Instagram? How the 'Star Wars' star was targeted by racist

Racist fans may be behind actress Kelly Marie Tran's social media silence.

News broke Monday that the actress, known for her portrayal of Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, deleted all posts from her Instagram account. Her Instagram bio now reads, "Afraid, but doing it anyway."

The star has been an unfortunate target in a wave of online backlash since The Last Jedi was released in December. The fandom has been split on whether the movie lived up to expectations, with some fans being very critical of Tran's character.

Though she did not reveal the exact reason for her sudden silence on the platform, Star Wars Facts reported that the star has received months of harassment after assuming the role. Last December, the page for Tran's character on the Star Wars fan site, Wookiepedia, was altered targeting Tran's race, Variety reports.

Tran, who mostly played in smaller comedic roles, made history last year as the first Asian-American actress to star in a Star Wars film.

“We always hear these stories about people who are born into a specific position, like you’re the chosen one or you have a power or you are a hotshot,” Tran, the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants, told USA TODAY in December. “Rose represents this person who’s in the background. It’s really cool to see someone (like that) be forced into the forefront of the action and how she deals with it.”

Tran isn't the only Star Wars star that has had to deal with online harassment in the modern Disney era. Daisy Ridley deleted her account last year after receiving negative comments on a post about gun violence, according to Vanity Fair. There were calls to boycott Star Wars: The Force Awakens over a black stormtrooper after John Boyega was cast in the role, according to The Guardian.

The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson, took to Twitter to defend Tran Tuesday: "On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I've met a lot of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff, but we do it with humor, love & respect. We're the VAST majority, we're having fun & doing just fine."

Tran also received support from celebrities several celebrities including Josh Gad, Elijah Wood and Edgar Wright.

Josh Gad wrote, "Last year I had the distinct pleasure of meeting the beautiful #KellyMarieTran at Star Wars Celeberation. You would be hard pressed to find a more genuinely kind & sweet soul. I can assure you that if this is the kind of person you feel the need to harass it is you who is empty."

Elijah Wood also wrote, "I love #kellymarietran and her incredible work in The Last Jedi."

"I totally embarrassingly fanned out when I met Kelly Marie Tran," Kumail Nanjiani tweeted. "Rose Tico was unequivocally one of the highlights of The Last Jedi. You’d have to be an idiot to disagree with that. I look forward to the hundreds of awesome things she will make over the course of her long career. #TeamTran"

Director Edgar Wright posted on Instagram, "Would just like to say: @kellymarietran is the best."

Contributing: Brian Truitt