0 'Angel in Snowshoes': Nurse braves blizzard to help hospice patient

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. - Above and beyond, the extra mile, beyond the call of duty; any way you call it, a hospice nurse in Michigan took a big extra step for a patient during a snow storm. She also got a new nickname: "Angel in Snowshoes."

"It's the third time that they have closed the actual health department due to weather in 23 years," nurse Nancy Miller told WWTV.

Huge snow drifts, blizzard-like conditions and impassable roads were enough to stop most, but not those who care for the most vulnerable. "Something I think we have here at hospices is a can-do attitude. If somebody has a need, we don't say 'No,' we say 'How we can do that?'" said Miller.

On Monday, Miller was called in to help. "We got a call in from a hospice patient who really needed to have a nurse visit and the nurse that took the call, that was working, lives in Brimley, about 20 miles away. So, she called me, she knew I lived fairly close to this patient and asked if I could go over. I said 'Sure, I can do that' and I went outside and realized we had a lot of snow," said Miller.

So Miller strapped into a pair of snowshoes and made the near half-mile walk to the patient's home. "It was still snowing. It was still windy. It took a good 15 minutes. They needed a nurse there, I left there feeling good that I was able to help them, I think they felt much reassured that I was there," said Miller.

At the end of the day, Miller is still pretty humble about her new nickname, Angel in Snowshoes. "I'm sure that if I couldn't have done it our director would have found someone to get a snowmobile out here to get to that patient's house. This is bittersweet, I love having the attention for hospice and the Chippewa County Health Department, but the patient was the important person here. I shouldn't be getting all the attention," said Miller.



CNN/WWTV