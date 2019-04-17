'Billboard Dad' sends his thanks, with billboard of his own

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A man nicknamed "Billboard Dad" is saying thank you to a quarter of a million people.
Chris Ferry became known after his picture appeared on a billboard near Atlantic City, New Jersey, last month. His sons put it up, asking people to call or text their dad on his birthday.
More than 250,000 people did, and Ferry is now thanking them all, by putting up his own billboard. Ferry's billboard says "Thank you for the birthday wishes - over 250K calls worldwide."
He says he became a celebrity of sorts and people now recognize him as "Billboard Dad."
CNN/KYW
