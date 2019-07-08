'Fireworks war' results in at least a dozen arrests

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Authorities in Arkansas said they had a very unusual situation on their hands on the 4th of July. A group of people engaged in what they say was a "fireworks war." People were shooting fireworks at each other, deputies and even ambulances coming to aid the injured.
What should have been a night of celebration turned into an entire day of cleanup for minister Dowell Evans.
"You could see it was brewing up to be something like never before," Evans to KARK. "Very loud, powerful explosions."
TRENDING NOW:
- Bright orange, exotic-looking bird treated by vets who realize it's a seagull covered in curry
- Exclusive: Cervelli decides he's done catching … forever
- 2 people seriously hurt when tree falls onto car on Washington Boulevard
- VIDEO: Florida Man Impersonating Cop Pulls Over Real One
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Firework after firework was being shot at people, including Pulaski County deputies and their patrol cars.
"We've never experienced something to this scale," said Lt. Cody Burk. "People were coming up to us with missing fingers and hands blown off. "
Burk said 12 people were arrested and five were hurt from the commercial-grade fireworks that were being shot at deputies while they were helping the injured.
"When we were trying to put tourniquets on someone that had missing fingers, they were throwing fireworks," said Burk.
Authorities said most of the people involved were not even from the neighborhood. Those arrested face charges like aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, fleeing and drug possession.
CNN/KARK
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}