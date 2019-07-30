  • 'Friends' pop-up experience coming to New York City

    Fans of the legendary sitcom 'Friends' will have a chance to go all in to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the comedy's debut.

    A pop-up experience themed around the beloved NBC sitcom will open in New York City in conjunction with the anniversary of its September 1994 premiere.

    Superfly, Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. television group have teamed up to create the month-long experience that will include a retail store.

    The space will offer fans the opportunity to explore the show and capture photos with set re-creations, props, and costumes from the series.

    It'll run from September 7 through October 6 in Manhattan's Soho district; the cover charge will be $29.50.

    Tickets go on sale August 2nd, exclusively at friends25popup.com

     

