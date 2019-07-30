'Friends' pop-up experience coming to New York City

Fans of the legendary sitcom 'Friends' will have a chance to go all in to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the comedy's debut.
A pop-up experience themed around the beloved NBC sitcom will open in New York City in conjunction with the anniversary of its September 1994 premiere.
Superfly, Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. television group have teamed up to create the month-long experience that will include a retail store.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- Drivers avoiding using EZ Pass after claiming wrong charges
- Massive Capital One data breach affects 100 million people in U.S., 6 million in Canada
- Man gets JuJu Smith-Schuster's autograph tattooed on head
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The space will offer fans the opportunity to explore the show and capture photos with set re-creations, props, and costumes from the series.
It'll run from September 7 through October 6 in Manhattan's Soho district; the cover charge will be $29.50.
Tickets go on sale August 2nd, exclusively at friends25popup.com
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}