'Harry Potter' themed shoes, apparel unveiled

Vans is helping you bring out your inner wizard.
The company has unveiled a line of Harry Potter themed apparel.
According to the Vans website, "The footwear, named and styled after each house from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, will feature four exclusive colorways in Vans’ classic silhouettes—a Sk8-Hi for Gryffindor, an Era for Slytherin, Authentic for Ravenclaw and the Classic Slip-On for Hufflepuff."
Another shoe is covered in newsprint inspired by the franchise's newspaper 'The Daily Prophet.'
The "Harry Potter" universe began in 1997 when British author J.K. Rowling released the first novel starring the young wizard.
Since then, it has inspired movies, theme parks and a broadway musical.
Learn more at vans.com.
