'How to Adult 101' class in Kentucky preparing students for life after graduation

Real-world lessons in the classroom, and working to prepare students for life after graduation.
That's the outline of a three day crash course at a Kentucky high school. "How to adult 101" is about the basics, like making sure you know your way around under the hood and in the laundry room.
There was also an entire "adulting day" devoted to money.
Student teams also had to make a meal by making do with what they might have on hand in their dorm room, like peanut butter, ramen noodles and pizza rolls.
Police also came in and helped students learn how to interact during a traffic stop.
