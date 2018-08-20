  • 'Ice cream puppies' delight and disturb at Taiwan restaurant

    KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan - Puppies are on the menu at a restaurant in Taiwan.

    Every day, happy customers take pictures and tear into them, limb by limb, feeling sorry and happy at the same time.

    The Shar-Pei puppies look almost too real to eat but are made of chocolate, milk tea or peanut-flavored ice cream.

    J-C Company Art Kitchen in southern Taiwan has been serving these treats since last month, making them in special molds with a special recipe that creates a hairy-looking frost on top of the ice cream.

    The ice cream is frozen at more than 20 degrees below zero Fahrenheit so it will keep shape long enough for staff to color the puppies' eyes with chocolate sauce before the wrinkled features of the dog start melting.

    One puppy ice cream takes about five hours to make and customers can devour the small ones for $3.50, and the larger ones for about $6.

    Thanks to social media, the restaurant is struggling to keep up with demand as it can only make 100 per day.

