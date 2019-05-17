'Lucky Lehighton Ladies' from Pa. school district win $3.2M lottery jackpot

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A group of 11 women in Lehighton won $3.2 million in the Pennsylvania lottery. The drawing was held March 6, but the check was presented to the winners Thursday.
All of the women work at the Lehighton Area School District: four teachers, five teacher's assistants and two cafeteria workers.
They've been playing for years, but bought the winning ticket during Teacher Appreciation Week.
One of the lucky ladies described finding out they'd won: "The phone rang. I said, 'Carla? What's up?' She said, 'I think we hit the lottery, you know.' I said 'What?' She said 'I think we hit the lottery.' I wasn't thinking anything of it because we hit for $78 and thought that was a big deal," Diz Szucs told WBRE.
Each woman will get about about $290,000 before taxes.
CNN/WBRE
