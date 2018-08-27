'Mollie Movement' pays it forward, inspired by murdered college student

VACAVILLE, California - People in California's Bay Area are honoring Mollie Tibbetts by spreading kindness to all.
Tibbetts was the Iowa college student found dead last week after going missing in July.
Authorities believe she was abducted and killed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Before he died, McCain asked that Trump not attend funeral
- Mother charged after 4 children found home alone in empty house
- Corrections officer treated after escorting inmate under the influence at SCI Fayette
- VIDEO: Woman Having Seizure is Mauled, Killed by Dogs
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
In the California town of Vacaville, resident Mary Spinnetti has become part of the "Mollie Movement."
It involves printing out strips of papers about the movement and using them to spread random acts of kindness, such as leaving candy and gift cards on car windshields.
"I went all around town and the gym, and a few people even reached out to me. 'Hey! I got this. It made my day. Thank you for being so kind,'" said Spinnetti.
"I think it's awesome," agreed Eric Silva. "Especially in her name. It's just a sad story, but turning into something where everybody's helping each other out."
Both Spinnetti and Silva say the goal of the Mollie Movement is to get people to pay it forward.
CNN/KGO
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}