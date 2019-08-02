'Your life matters': suicide prevention hotline carved into Wisconsin corn maze

"Your life matters."
That's the mental health message a corn maze is sharing with the world.
The Wisconsin maze has had different designs over the years, but this year, the owners decided to focus on suicide prevention to mark the upcoming fall season.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother seen driving with child in lap while on cellphone
- ‘You're gonna kill me': Body cameras show man's death at hands of Dallas cops
- Toddler dies after drowning in family pool, police say
- RAW VIDEO: Hit and run at 7th Ave and Fort Duquesne Blvd
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The maze also includes the national suicide hotline number, which is 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.
So it's not only a message Julie and John Govin are hoping to get out to everyone else, it's something to keep them going, too.
The couple lost a family member to suicide six months ago. The maze also has an area for children that focuses on anti-bullying efforts.
The corn maze is west of Eau Claire and officially opens September 21.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}