'Your life matters': suicide prevention hotline carved into Wisconsin corn maze

    "Your life matters."

    That's the mental health message a corn maze is sharing with the world.

    The Wisconsin maze has had different designs over the years, but this year, the owners decided to focus on suicide prevention to mark the upcoming fall season.

    The maze also includes the national suicide hotline number, which is 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.

    So it's not only a message Julie and John Govin are hoping to get out to everyone else, it's something to keep them going, too.

    The couple lost a family member to suicide six months ago. The maze also has an area for children that focuses on anti-bullying efforts.

    The corn maze is west of Eau Claire and officially opens September 21.

     

