Rescuer talks about efforts to save woman in fatal Springdale crash

    A woman is dead after a crash involving her vehicle and a tractor trailer in Springdale on Thursday afternoon.
    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Katherine Davis, 89, of New Kensington.
     
    Davis was pinned under her vehicle after the crash at 3:16 p.m. in the 3000 block of Freeport Road, which was closed at the New Kensington Bridge.

    Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said the Davis' car crossed the center line, hitting the tractor trailer head-on.
     
    Davis was declared dead at the scene. It's unclear if the truck driver was injured, but no medical transports were made from the scene.
     
    Springdale Chief Michael Naviglia said the crash does not appear to be the tractor-trailer's fault.
     
    Passing motorists stopped and tried to lift the car off Davis until paramedics arrived.
     
    The crash scene cleared around 9 p.m.

     

