$1 million of pot found in Fords made in Mexico, shipped to Youngstown

The Drug Enforcement Administration is trying to figure out how $1 million worth of marijuana ended up hidden in the trunks of new Ford Fusion cars at a dealership in Ohio, CNN reports.
The cars arrived in Lordstown, Ohio, at a CSX rail yard rail after they were manufactured at a Ford plant in Mexico, said an agent in charge of the DEA office in Youngstown, Ohio.
TRENDING NOW:
- Vigil held to remember 4 men found dead on Pa. farm
- Alfred Angelo issues statement regarding stores' sudden closures
- George A. Romero, father of the zombie film, dies at 77
- PHOTOS: Car overturns into house, traps people on second floor
"Clearly, something went wrong," the DEA's Silverio Balzano told CNN. "Generally speaking, they could take it off anywhere else along the way."
The pot was found stashed in the wheel wells for the vehicles' spare tires at a dealership in Youngstown between July 7 and July 11, Balzano said. Eventually, marijuana was found in 15 cars in four Ohio counties.
It's not the first time marijuana was found hidden in cars shipped from Mexico, Balzano said. Similar seizures were made earlier this year in Minnesota and Arizona.
A Ford spokesman said Saturday that the company is aware of the situation and "taking it very seriously." Ford has "confirmed that this is not happening at our plant or at our internal shipping yards," the spokesman told CNN.
A CSX spokesman told CNN that the company is "providing all the support we can to the agencies who are investigating this serious crime and will continue to do so."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}