10-year restoration of King Tut's tomb is complete

LUXOR, Egypt - The tomb of Egypt's famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun has been renovated to reduce damage by tourists.
The work, done by the Getty Conservation Institute after years of research, was officially declared completed Thursday.
The project was designed to minimize scratches, dust damage and microbiological growth from breath and humidity brought in by tourists.
The work itself took more than 10 years. "I led the project for the conversation of the tomb of Tutankhamun over 10 years. It should've been shorter than that, but for various reasons it's taken that period of time," said Neville Agnew.
The nearly intact tomb of King Tut, who ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago, was discovered in 1922 by Howard Carter in the Valley of the Kings, located on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor.
For many, King Tut embodies ancient Egypt's glory, because his tomb was packed with the glittering wealth of the 18th dynasty, which ruled from 1569 to 1315 B.C.
