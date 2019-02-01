11 giant panda cubs debut at part of Lunar New Year celebration

WOLONG NATIONAL NATURE RESERVE, China - Prepare yourself for panda cuteness overload.
Eleven giant panda cubs born in 2018 debuted together Thursday morning at a panda conservation center in China's southeastern Sichuan Province.
The adorable, squirming bunch -- in the arms of their keepers -- arrived at an outdoor enclosure, posing for gathered media and excited fans.
The event was held at the Wolong National Nature Reserve's Shenshuping Base, which falls under China's Giant Panda Research Center.
The crowd cheered as the cubs played with toys and trounced around the pen which was decorated to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Chinese holiday, also known as Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 5 this year.
At the end of 2018, China had a total of 285 captive-bred giant pandas across a number of giant panda research centers. The account for 60 percent of all the captive-bred giant pandas in world, according to an official at the Shenshuping Base.
