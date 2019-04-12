12th annual Peep Show underway in Maryland

An annual tradition is underway in Maryland.
Peeps are a candy usually used for Easter baskets, but people are doing all sorts of things with them at the 12th Peep Show at the Carroll County Arts Center.
There are more than 165 entries ranging from small to large.
The show is a fundraiser for the Carroll Arts Council.
Those who want to donate can purchase tokens and vote for their favorite.
The show runs through April 23.
