PITTSBURGH - Only Channel 11 was there when a police dog was called in to hunt down the gunman who pistol-whipped a teenager in Knoxville.
She was not shot, but bullets went flying along Alice Street, even hitting some houses.
Photos: 13-year-old pistol whipped, shots fired in neighborhood
Neighbors told Channel 11 they heard three gunshots and stayed inside their homes in fear of what would happen next.
After that, they spotted a man running through several yards.
Police swarmed a home in the 400 block and found two homes with bullet holes and a 13-year-old girl who they say had just been pistol-whipped.
Channel 11 saw one bullet hole in an awning and another in a home's window.
One man told Channel 11 off-camera he was inside watching television when the shots were fired.
He said when he heard the gun shots, he didn't even consider getting up to look outside. Had he been in a different spot, he says, he could have been hit.
A K-9 was brought in to search the area and police carried away evidence.
At last check, police have not made any arrests.
