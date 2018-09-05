0 13-year-old wakes up to naked intruder who stalked her social media

FONTANA, California - A California neighborhood is shaken after a naked man sneaked into a 13-year-old girl's room.

The suspect was caught, but authorities say this serves a reminder for kids to be careful on social media.

Police say the man climbed over a back fence and got into the house through an unlocked door. But they don't think this was a random break-in.

When they arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Ward at his home just a few miles away, they say he admitted to stalking the 13-year-old and other girls.

"The suspect actually targeted a local dance studio in the Inland Empire, and then he began following Instagram photos and social media photos of some of the victims," said Officer Jay Sayegh of the Fontana Police Department.

Police say that's how he figured out where the victim lived.

They also think he's been in her home before, even though he was caught on security cameras inside.

"It appeared that he was familiar with the residence, he knew exactly where the camera was. He looked at the camera, put his finger to his mouth and did a 'Shhh,'" said Sayegh.

Police say Ward was investigated for a similar crime in 2017, so they're asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

In the meantime, they're reminding parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of social media.

"Make sure that your children are being smart, they're being safe on the internet, not having their accounts open to the public where anyone can view them," said Sayegh.

Ward is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

CNN/KCAL