14-year-old stabbed to death over brownie, police say

HOUSTON, Texas - A Texas teenager has died after reportedly being stabbed in a fight over a snack.
Brian Angel's picture is on a GoFundMe page, his family requesting help with funeral expenses after he was killed. The eighth-grader loved playing soccer and had a lot of friends, who are confronted with the loss of someone they care for. According to police, his death came after an argument with another boy inside a store over a snack.
Sergio Munoz told KTRK, "It was over a brownie... I think the kid was not healthy mentally and caused him to pull out his knife and cut him."
Brian's family is devastated. He leaves behind a sister and three brothers along with his parents. The eighth-grade classmate accused of stabbing him is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Grief counselors will be on campus at Jane Long Academy this week to help students deal with the loss of one of their own.
CNN/KTRK
