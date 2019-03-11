  • 14-year-old stabbed to death over brownie, police say

    HOUSTON, Texas - A Texas teenager has died after reportedly being stabbed in a fight over a snack.

    Brian Angel's picture is on a GoFundMe page, his family requesting help with funeral expenses after he was killed. The eighth-grader loved playing soccer and had a lot of friends, who are confronted with the loss of someone they care for. According to police, his death came after an argument with another boy inside a store over a snack.

    Sergio Munoz told KTRK, "It was over a brownie... I think the kid was not healthy mentally and caused him to pull out his knife and cut him."

    Brian's family is devastated. He leaves behind a sister and three brothers along with his parents. The eighth-grade classmate accused of stabbing him is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Grief counselors will be on campus at Jane Long Academy this week to help students deal with the loss of one of their own.  

     

