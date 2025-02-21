21 tips and tricks to age gracefully

"Aging is inevitable; growing old is a choice," wrote the author Joseph Rain, and many people tend to agree. Whether you envision your golden years filled with travel, gardening, tasting wine at Sunday fairs, or learning how to surf with your grandkids, the key to a happy, thriving "future you" lies in the daily choices "present you" makes every day.

That doesn't mean your DNA doesn't matter; good genes help. But don't assume long-living relatives in your family tree are a blank check to live life in the fast lane—or, by the same token, that you're doomed if your elders are not exactly bursting with vitality. As the saying goes, your mileage will vary, so make sure you're navigating the aging process with intentionality.

It's time to take control of your own healthy aging path. Life Extension shares 21 science-backed tips to help you establish a wellness-focused lifestyle and keep you in top-notch health as the years bring experience, wisdom, and other distinguishing traits (hello, gray hairs and wrinkles).

Some of these choices are mindset shifts, some are diet, supplements, and exercise tweaks, and still others are common sense (dental hygiene, anyone?). The one thing they all have in common is that it's never too late to give them a try.

1. Eat Meals With Loved Ones

Eating meals with friends and family members has been shown to support aging well because it encourages social interaction. In fact, the word companion comes from "compaignon," a French word meaning "one who breaks bread with another." Maintaining strong social ties helps boost the immune system, something very important to maintain as you age.

The important ingredient here, though, is the people, not the food. You could get similar benefits from taking a road trip, joining a volunteer group, or learning a new skill, like salsa dancing at a local studio with friends, family, or neighbors.

2. Give "Conscious Aging" a Try

Have your most recent birthdays felt like a gut punch? Science tells us that it's best to lean in and enjoy the ride rather than resist it. In fact, there's a name for this: conscious aging. It means not buying into the myth of what certain ages should look or feel like. You're more likely to celebrate life and proactively make the lifestyle changes necessary to look and feel your best at every age when you stop attaching judgment to what being "older" means. You'll also live with greater intention and make decisions that bring you joy.

3. Laugh

Laughter nourishes your soul. It brings levity into your day and helps lower stress levels, crucial to healthy aging. Check out a comedy show or a rom-com, watch your cat or dog go to town with a new toy—whatever makes you giggle is good for your health (and heart) at every age.

4. Be Kind to Your Skin

Graceful aging: it's written all over your face (and your hands and body, too, for that matter). Your skin is your largest organ, and it does a lot for you. It's your first line of defense (it works with your immune system to protect you from external challenges), it regulates your temperature and allows you to experience a sense of touch (just to name a few).

What's the best way to care for your skin? Cleansing, exfoliation, and moisturizing are the cornerstones of supple skin. Always protect your skin with SPF sunscreen, and nutrients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid are the key to keeping a radiant complexion at every age.

5. Manage Your Glucose Levels

Did you know that glucose levels and aging are closely connected? That's because when blood glucose levels spike, they can negatively impact the main structural proteins, like collagen, that are responsible for your skin's flexibility. But the benefits of healthy glucose levels go beyond your skin. When you keep your glucose levels in check, you promote heart health, cognitive performance, liver function, and more. To keep these telltale signs of aging at bay, you can start by limiting your consumption of added and refined sugars in your foods and drinks.

6. Learn New Things

Indulging your curiosity for new things will keep your mind sharp and your soul happy in the long run. When you start a new hobby, master your chess game, learn a new language, or stir up a new recipe, it opens your world to different experiences, increasing your joy, widening your social circle, and improving your quality of life. But why is that? Your brain is meant to be flexible and rewire itself as you learn new things. And just like your muscles, your noggin needs proper stimulation to stay strong and agile.

7. Promote Mitochondrial Health

While the aging process is complex, modern research is making it clear that the health of your mitochondria—little powerhouses in your cells that produce energy for the body—is key to aging gracefully.

Why does mitochondrial function matter? They regulate your metabolism, which refers to how well your cells, tissues, organs, and bodily systems do their job, including managing a healthy inflammatory response, cell-to-cell communication, and even DNA repair. Luckily, your mitochondria will respond positively to regular exercise, nutrient-rich foods, quality sleep and, managing your stress level. You can complement your efforts with supplements that promote mitochondrial health—look for CoQ10 and PQQ, curcumin, or NAD+.

8. Focus on Nutrient-Rich, Whole Foods

Admit it: you knew this one would be on the list. But it's here for a reason. Your body uses food to nourish cells and make energy, proteins, hormones, and other vital compounds that keep you healthy and thriving. Filling your plate with whole foods (instead of highly processed, packaged foods) will support healthy tissues, organs, and biological systems.

9. Get Comfortable With Self-Care

"Self-care" might sound at best like a buzzword, and at worst like an act of self-indulgence, but let's take a moment to reframe it: it's about nurturing your mental and physical well-being deliberately. Thoughtfully choose activities you love and food and activities that equip you to thrive.

10. Forgive

When you've lived a long life, chances are people will have wronged you along the way. And not everyone deserves the privilege of your company, especially if they have a history of being toxic. The question, though, is whether it's serving you to remain angry at them indefinitely—because indeed, holding a grudge negatively impacts your mental and physical health. The same goes for guilt and shame you may be harboring for your own misdeeds. Make amends, learn, and then move on.

When you acknowledge a painful situation and release it, you make room for positivity in your life and help relax your mind and body. Less stress, more happiness is a great goal as you grow older. Counselors, therapists, and spiritual advisors can help you with the process of forgiveness.

11. Maintain Muscle Mass

Unfortunately, it becomes challenging to maintain muscle mass after our 30s, and with each passing decade, it gets even more difficult. But don't let that discourage you— can build and maintain muscle mass at any age.

Add strength training (with weights, bands, or both) at least two to three times a week to keep muscles mighty. Try wearing a weighted vest or backpack when you exercise or go for walks; this is known as "rucking," and it helps improve strength, endurance and overall fitness level.

In addition to adding strength training to your day-to-day, make sure you eat enough protein in every meal. Yes, that's right, prioritize protein in your breakfast, lunch, and dinner! The combination of exercise and nutrition will help your muscles keep you moving with independence as you age. Speak with your doctor or nutritionist to see how much protein you should be eating for your age, gender, and activity level.

Pro tip: A high-quality protein powder can help you meet your daily protein needs.

The Best Healthy Aging Supplements

Nicotinamide riboside: Abbreviated NR, this member of the vitamin B3 family helps support NAD+, a coenzyme that is important in cellular function. NAD+ is necessary for repairing DNA and maintaining metabolism. Having healthy NAD+ levels in your body is key as you mature.

Abbreviated NR, this member of the vitamin B3 family helps support NAD+, a coenzyme that is important in cellular function. NAD+ is necessary for repairing DNA and maintaining metabolism. Having healthy NAD+ levels in your body is key as you mature. Resveratrol: Famously found in red wine, resveratrol supports a healthy inflammatory response, healthy glucose metabolism, and cardiovascular and brain health.

Famously found in red wine, resveratrol supports a healthy inflammatory response, healthy glucose metabolism, and cardiovascular and brain health. R-lipoic acid: This powerful antioxidant helps protect against oxidative stress (a daily byproduct of metabolism). Look for the "R" form of lipoic acid when choosing supplements.

This powerful antioxidant helps protect against oxidative stress (a daily byproduct of metabolism). Look for the "R" form of lipoic acid when choosing supplements. B complex: Choose a combination of the eight B vitamins to support metabolism, energy production, cellular and organ health, brain function, nerve health, and more.

Choose a combination of the eight B vitamins to support metabolism, energy production, cellular and organ health, brain function, nerve health, and more. Taurine, lithium, and spermidine: Keep your ticker strong, your mind sharp, and your body active with these three nutrients. Taurine, an amino acid, helps support cellular health, heart health, nervous system health, and muscle health. Lithium, a trace mineral, helps support a balanced mood, and spermidine from wheat germ extract has been shown to encourage memory performance, crucial for healthy aging.

12. Live In the Moment

Studies suggest that adults who practice mindfulness tend to experience less stress, pessimism, and regret as they age. Practicing present-moment awareness is a wonderful way to stay grounded and focused on the life you're living now, so you can make the most of every moment—from daily tasks to big events. Bring mindfulness into the bedroom and boost intimacy with your partner as you explore each other's mental and physical changes.

13. Prioritize Uninterrupted Sleep

Your beauty sleep may not keep gray hairs and wrinkles away, but it's still essential to make those later years in life count. That's because when you sleep, your body repairs itself to support your brain, heart, hormones, and even your immune system. That's why good sleep hygiene is key to waking up refreshed and ready for your day at every age. Aim to get at least seven to nine hours of quality sleep every night. Getting enough sleep is crucial for your health and well-being at any age.

14. Embrace Daily Movement

Exercise is one of the best things you can do for your healthy aging journey. Regular movement boosts your physical and mental health and does wonders for your bones and joints—keeping you sharp, active, and limber for many years to come.

To get there, make full-body movement a part of your routine rather than something to cross off your to-do list so you can stay strong (and independent) in your 70s and beyond. Lastly, honor every stage of your journey: A 50-year-old body may not move the same as a 20-year-old body, but don't let that slow you down. Choose strategic exercises to build and maintain strength, bone density, and full range of motion. Pro tip: Don't be sedentary throughout the day either, even after working out. Take regular breaks throughout the day: walk, stretch or do some jumping jacks or squats!

15. Stay On Top of Your Preventative Care

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure" holds true for aging gracefully. Get regular check-ups with your doctor and dentist on the calendar to help keep your overall health in tip-top shape. And if anything feels odd between check-ups, don't be shy! Reach out immediately for an appointment.

16. Stay Hydrated

The secret to optimal hydration? Replenishing electrolytes. These substances have a positive (+) or negative (-) electric charge when they dissolve in water or your blood and are essential for healthy energy levels, mental health, muscle contractions, blood flow, immune function, and really every biological process. Stay hydrated by reaching for a glass of water, instead of juice, coffee, or tea. Try water infused with electrolytes by adding fresh fruits (cucumbers, lemons, or strawberries) or herbs (mint) to your water.

17. Get Regular Lab Work

While it's often easier to address physical, external elements of aging with preventive care, it's not always clear when there might be something going on inside your body. Lab tests can evaluate things like bone density, neurotransmitter balance, hormone balance, blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels—empowering you to own your health at every age.

18. Don't Skimp on Oral Hygiene

It's said that your mouth is a window to your overall health. That's because the non-friendly bacteria in your mouth, if not taken care of, can affect the rest of your body. To support your oral hygiene as you age, maintain a consistent dental routine: brush and floss regularly (water flossers are great for thorough cleaning). Consider an oral probiotic and avoid sugary foods and drinks.

19. Spend Time in Nature

Nature is medicine. From sunset strolls on the beach to leisurely bike rides through the park or a hike on a mountain trail, it's well-documented that being in nature has major health benefits. Time spent outdoors can lead to improved attention, better mood, lower stress, and even an increase in empathy.

20. Practice Daily Gratitude

According to a recent study of nearly 50,000 women between ages 70 and 95, high levels of gratitude lead to healthy aging. Not sure how to start? One simple technique is having a gratitude journal. Write down three to five things you are grateful for at the beginning or end of your day as you implement this practice for the rest of your life.

21. Work on Your Zen

One key to navigating the aging process gracefully is staying calm, even when life is chaotic. When you manage your stress, it boosts your mood and focus improves your sleep, it helps maintain a healthy weight, and even softens your outlook on life. There are dozens of ways to manage your stress response. Try relaxation techniques like breathwork, meditation or yoga, get creative in a coloring book, chat with a friend, lift some weights or take a long (or short) walk. Pro tip: Incorporate supplements like ashwagandha and L-theanine into your routine to help support a healthy stress response.

What to Avoid When Aging?

To live your life to the fullest, mentally and physically, steer clear of these four no-nos:

High-calorie, low-nutrient foods: To age well, be intentional with what you put in your body. Put processed and packaged foods in the past. Instead, focus on eating foods high in nutrients to keep your mind and body strong and healthy. When filling your fridge and pantry, avoid highly processed and packaged foods, unhealthy fats (think trans-fats), and refined sugars. Craving a sweet snack? Reach for fresh fruits with benefits like blueberries, grapes, or oranges. Need a salty snack? Crunch on carrots with hummus. Cigarettes and alcohol: While this sounds like a no-brainer, it bears repeating: cigarettes and alcohol are not your friends! Numerous studies have shown the negative impacts of smoking and alcohol consumption, particularly when it comes to heart, brain, skin, and overall health. Speak with your doctor about changing these habits. Pro tip: Try mocktails to enjoy tasty drinks without alcohol! Mindless scrolling: The urge to pull out your phone and doom scroll can arise at any moment. But instead of reaching for your phone, choose one of the tips above to keep you busy; go for a walk, bake a healthy dish, or learn something new instead. Indoors gloom and doom: Sunshine makes everything brighter (literally) and has numerous healthy aging benefits. Be sure to slather on SPF and proper clothing to protect your skin before you soak in those positive-pumping rays!

Aging with grace, dignity, and beauty builds resilience. Embrace who you are at every age; reflect on all your incredible experiences and appreciate your unique qualities to the fullest. With a little help, optimism, and the tips above, you can embrace the changes age brings and live a long, fulfilled life.