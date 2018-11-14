282 Air France passengers were stranded in Siberia for days

IRKUTSK, Russia - Passengers on a flight from Paris to China were been stuck in Siberia for several days. After their plane made an emergency landing, they became stranded in the remote, frozen area of Russia.
One Air France passenger jet sits on the tarmac at the airport. Nearby is a second Air France jet. The first one was forced to land on Sunday. The second one was sent as a replacement, but had its own technical difficulties.
"We took a new plane coming from France, the new plane arrived but when the pilot start the engine, what I understood is that the there were problems with - there was something wrong, so it was very dangerous so they could not taking off," said passenger Anne Lombart.
Passengers on the Shanghai-bound flight were put up at a nearby hotel, but without Russian visas, they were not free to roam and police watched over them.
They had to stay in the hotel for three days while they waited for a third plane to arrive.
Passengers say they were not prepared for the cold, but they were safe.
The third jet was able to complete their flight to Shanghai.
