3 firefighters hurt while battling house fire

MONESSEN, Pa. - Three firefighters were hurt late Tuesday night while battling flames at a home in Monessen that has been ruled as arson.
The fire was reported about 11 p.m. on Summit Avenue.
One of the firefighters suffered burns to his legs after falling through a floor inside the home, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Part of a porch roof collapsed while crews tried to save the home, injuring two other firefighters. Their injuries were minor and they did not go to the hospital, officials said.
No one was home when the fire started. A state fire marshal told WPXI news partner TribLIVE that the fire was caused by arson.
