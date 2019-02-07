  • 3 hurt when school bus overturns on icy road

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Three middle school students in Missouri were hurt after their school bus overturned on an icy road. It happened at an apartment complex in Kansas City.

    Three students were on board the bus when it flipped over, including one in a wheelchair. Their injuries were minor, but all were taken to hospitals.

    A driver and a bus monitor were also on board, but they refused treatment.

    Authorities say the bus slid on an icy hill, then hit a curb and rolled over.

    Kansas City had been dealing with freezing rain all day Wednesday and it was expected to get heavier overnight into Thursday.
     

     
     

