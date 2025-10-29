The 30 most popular homes for sale in Allentown

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Allentown metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1122 Sullivan Trl, Forks Twp, PA 18040

- Views: 1,274

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,780

- Price per square foot: $213.43

- See 1122 Sullivan Trl, Forks Twp, PA 18040 on Redfin.com

#2. 339 Delong Ave, Emmaus, PA 18049

- Views: 1,061

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 339 Delong Ave, Emmaus, PA 18049 on Redfin.com

#3. 1020 Currant St, North Catasauqua Bor, PA 18032

- Views: 893

- List price: $174,500

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,051

- Price per square foot: $57.19

- See 1020 Currant St, North Catasauqua Bor, PA 18032 on Redfin.com

#4. 1235 W Livingston St, Allentown, PA 18104

- Views: 877

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,125

- Price per square foot: $244.44

- See 1235 W Livingston St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

#5. 517 Lechauwecki Ave, Bethlehem City, PA 18015

- Views: 839

- List price: $274,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,365

- Price per square foot: $116.24

- See 517 Lechauwecki Ave, Bethlehem City, PA 18015 on Redfin.com

#6. 5180 Camp Meeting, Center Valley, PA 18034

- Views: 835

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,000

- Price per square foot: $319.90

- See 5180 Camp Meeting, Center Valley, PA 18034 on Redfin.com

#7. 3027 W Highland St, South Whitehall Twp, PA 18104

- Views: 812

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,941

- Price per square foot: $145.90

- See 3027 W Highland St, South Whitehall Twp, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

#8. 3935 Linden St, Bethlehem, PA 18020

- Views: 805

- List price: $219,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,124

- Price per square foot: $195.64

- See 3935 Linden St, Bethlehem, PA 18020 on Redfin.com

#9. 916 Bushkill Center Rd, Bushkill Twp, PA 18064

- Views: 804

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,602

- Price per square foot: $144.12

- See 916 Bushkill Center Rd, Bushkill Twp, PA 18064 on Redfin.com

#10. 131 Stone Ridge Rd, Penn Forest Twp, PA 18210

- Views: 800

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,081

- Price per square foot: $121.71

- See 131 Stone Ridge Rd, Penn Forest Twp, PA 18210 on Redfin.com

#11. 3256 Woodlea Rd, North Whitehall Twp, PA 18069

- Views: 799

- List price: $549,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,610

- Price per square foot: $152.08

- See 3256 Woodlea Rd, North Whitehall Twp, PA 18069 on Redfin.com

#12. 9130 Breinigsville Rd, Upper Macungie Twp, PA 18031

- Views: 797

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,460

- Price per square foot: $87.40

- See 9130 Breinigsville Rd, Upper Macungie Twp, PA 18031 on Redfin.com

#13. 2443 High Point Dr, Bethlehem City, PA 18017

- Views: 791

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,816

- Price per square foot: $220.26

- See 2443 High Point Dr, Bethlehem City, PA 18017 on Redfin.com

#14. 4 Stonecroft Dr, Palmer Twp, PA 18045

- Views: 790

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,787

- Price per square foot: $195.80

- See 4 Stonecroft Dr, Palmer Twp, PA 18045 on Redfin.com

#15. 345 Franklin St, Bethlehem City, PA 18018

- Views: 747

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,704

- Price per square foot: $231.81

- See 345 Franklin St, Bethlehem City, PA 18018 on Redfin.com

#16. 146 S 13th St, Catasauqua Boro, PA 18032

- Views: 736

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,380

- Price per square foot: $189.08

- See 146 S 13th St, Catasauqua Boro, PA 18032 on Redfin.com

#17. 2024 Wayne St, Bethlehem Twp, PA 18020

- Views: 711

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,698

- Price per square foot: $157.52

- See 2024 Wayne St, Bethlehem Twp, PA 18020 on Redfin.com

#18. 19 Spring Wood Dr, Allentown, PA 18104

- Views: 710

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,367

- Price per square foot: $227.85

- See 19 Spring Wood Dr, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

#19. 2734 Andrea Dr, Salisbury Twp, PA 18103

- Views: 706

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,790

- Price per square foot: $152.33

- See 2734 Andrea Dr, Salisbury Twp, PA 18103 on Redfin.com

#20. 325 Raubsville Rd, Williams Twp, PA 18042

- Views: 685

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,974

- Price per square foot: $201.71

- See 325 Raubsville Rd, Williams Twp, PA 18042 on Redfin.com

#21. 823 W Lafayette St, Easton, PA 18042

- Views: 657

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,814

- Price per square foot: $220.45

- See 823 W Lafayette St, Easton, PA 18042 on Redfin.com

#22. 1941 Leithsville Rd, Hellertown Boro, PA 18055

- Views: 656

- List price: $420,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,688

- Price per square foot: $248.82

- See 1941 Leithsville Rd, Hellertown Boro, PA 18055 on Redfin.com

#23. 5141 Innwood Dr, Heidelberg Twp, PA 18053

- Views: 653

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,587

- Price per square foot: $139.39

- See 5141 Innwood Dr, Heidelberg Twp, PA 18053 on Redfin.com

#24. 3760 Jacksonville Rd, Hanover Twp, PA 18017

- Views: 651

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,064

- Price per square foot: $129.18

- See 3760 Jacksonville Rd, Hanover Twp, PA 18017 on Redfin.com

#25. 525 N Leh, Allentown City, PA 18104

- Views: 650

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,596

- Price per square foot: $187.91

- See 525 N Leh, Allentown City, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

#26. 406 S 17th St, Allentown, PA 18104

- Views: 646

- List price: $318,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 955

- Price per square foot: $333.93

- See 406 S 17th St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

#27. 8769 Spinnerstown Rd, Lower Milford Twp, PA 18036

- Views: 628

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,748

- Price per square foot: $191.05

- See 8769 Spinnerstown Rd, Lower Milford Twp, PA 18036 on Redfin.com

#28. 622 Folk St, Easton, PA 18042

- Views: 627

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,258

- Price per square foot: $110.67

- See 622 Folk St, Easton, PA 18042 on Redfin.com

#29. 170 Hope Rd, Blairstown Twp., NJ 07825

- Views: 626

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 170 Hope Rd, Blairstown Twp., NJ 07825 on Redfin.com

#30. 4500 Hanoverville Rd, Lower Nazareth Twp, PA 18020

- Views: 610

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,160

- Price per square foot: $144.21

- See 4500 Hanoverville Rd, Lower Nazareth Twp, PA 18020 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.