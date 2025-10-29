The 30 most popular homes for sale in Allentown

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Allentown metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1122 Sullivan Trl, Forks Twp, PA 18040
- Views: 1,274
- List price: $379,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,780
- Price per square foot: $213.43
#2. 339 Delong Ave, Emmaus, PA 18049
- Views: 1,061
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#3. 1020 Currant St, North Catasauqua Bor, PA 18032
- Views: 893
- List price: $174,500
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,051
- Price per square foot: $57.19
#4. 1235 W Livingston St, Allentown, PA 18104
- Views: 877
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,125
- Price per square foot: $244.44
#5. 517 Lechauwecki Ave, Bethlehem City, PA 18015
- Views: 839
- List price: $274,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,365
- Price per square foot: $116.24
#6. 5180 Camp Meeting, Center Valley, PA 18034
- Views: 835
- List price: $319,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,000
- Price per square foot: $319.90
#7. 3027 W Highland St, South Whitehall Twp, PA 18104
- Views: 812
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,941
- Price per square foot: $145.90
#8. 3935 Linden St, Bethlehem, PA 18020
- Views: 805
- List price: $219,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,124
- Price per square foot: $195.64
#9. 916 Bushkill Center Rd, Bushkill Twp, PA 18064
- Views: 804
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,602
- Price per square foot: $144.12
#10. 131 Stone Ridge Rd, Penn Forest Twp, PA 18210
- Views: 800
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,081
- Price per square foot: $121.71
#11. 3256 Woodlea Rd, North Whitehall Twp, PA 18069
- Views: 799
- List price: $549,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,610
- Price per square foot: $152.08
#12. 9130 Breinigsville Rd, Upper Macungie Twp, PA 18031
- Views: 797
- List price: $215,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,460
- Price per square foot: $87.40
#13. 2443 High Point Dr, Bethlehem City, PA 18017
- Views: 791
- List price: $400,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,816
- Price per square foot: $220.26
#14. 4 Stonecroft Dr, Palmer Twp, PA 18045
- Views: 790
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,787
- Price per square foot: $195.80
#15. 345 Franklin St, Bethlehem City, PA 18018
- Views: 747
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,704
- Price per square foot: $231.81
#16. 146 S 13th St, Catasauqua Boro, PA 18032
- Views: 736
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,380
- Price per square foot: $189.08
#17. 2024 Wayne St, Bethlehem Twp, PA 18020
- Views: 711
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,698
- Price per square foot: $157.52
#18. 19 Spring Wood Dr, Allentown, PA 18104
- Views: 710
- List price: $995,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,367
- Price per square foot: $227.85
#19. 2734 Andrea Dr, Salisbury Twp, PA 18103
- Views: 706
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,790
- Price per square foot: $152.33
#20. 325 Raubsville Rd, Williams Twp, PA 18042
- Views: 685
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,974
- Price per square foot: $201.71
#21. 823 W Lafayette St, Easton, PA 18042
- Views: 657
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,814
- Price per square foot: $220.45
#22. 1941 Leithsville Rd, Hellertown Boro, PA 18055
- Views: 656
- List price: $420,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,688
- Price per square foot: $248.82
#23. 5141 Innwood Dr, Heidelberg Twp, PA 18053
- Views: 653
- List price: $500,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,587
- Price per square foot: $139.39
#24. 3760 Jacksonville Rd, Hanover Twp, PA 18017
- Views: 651
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,064
- Price per square foot: $129.18
#25. 525 N Leh, Allentown City, PA 18104
- Views: 650
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,596
- Price per square foot: $187.91
#26. 406 S 17th St, Allentown, PA 18104
- Views: 646
- List price: $318,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 955
- Price per square foot: $333.93
#27. 8769 Spinnerstown Rd, Lower Milford Twp, PA 18036
- Views: 628
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,748
- Price per square foot: $191.05
#28. 622 Folk St, Easton, PA 18042
- Views: 627
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,258
- Price per square foot: $110.67
#29. 170 Hope Rd, Blairstown Twp., NJ 07825
- Views: 626
- List price: $599,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#30. 4500 Hanoverville Rd, Lower Nazareth Twp, PA 18020
- Views: 610
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,160
- Price per square foot: $144.21
