The 30 most popular homes for sale in Altoona

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Altoona metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 3091 Colonial Dr, Duncansville, PA 16635

- Views: 327

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $60.94

- See 3091 Colonial Dr, Duncansville, PA 16635 on Redfin.com

#2. 1723 Reservoir Rd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

- Views: 242

- List price: $337,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,542

- Price per square foot: $132.57

- See 1723 Reservoir Rd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 on Redfin.com

#3. 605 Blair St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

- Views: 222

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,995

- Price per square foot: $120.30

- See 605 Blair St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 on Redfin.com

#4. 530 52nd St, Altoona, PA 16601

- Views: 203

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,068

- Price per square foot: $154.49

- See 530 52nd St, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

#5. 109 Ruskin Dr, Altoona, PA 16602

- Views: 183

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,170

- Price per square foot: $101.38

- See 109 Ruskin Dr, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#6. 306 W 15th St, Tyrone, PA 16686

- Views: 179

- List price: $85,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,196

- Price per square foot: $26.60

- See 306 W 15th St, Tyrone, PA 16686 on Redfin.com

#7. 227 Lexington Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

- Views: 174

- List price: $130,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,870

- Price per square foot: $69.52

- See 227 Lexington Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

#8. 131 Aggie St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

- Views: 166

- List price: $272,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,620

- Price per square foot: $168.21

- See 131 Aggie St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 on Redfin.com

#9. 119 Spencer Creek Dr, Duncansville, PA 16635

- Views: 164

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,924

- Price per square foot: $142.93

- See 119 Spencer Creek Dr, Duncansville, PA 16635 on Redfin.com

#10. 3405 Crescent Rd, Altoona, PA 16602

- Views: 158

- List price: $630,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 6,498

- Price per square foot: $96.95

- See 3405 Crescent Rd, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#11. 2313 W Chestnut Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

- Views: 156

- List price: $71,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,530

- Price per square foot: $46.73

- See 2313 W Chestnut Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

#12. 110 Coleridge Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- Views: 156

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,629

- Price per square foot: $125.52

- See 110 Coleridge Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#13. 813 58th St, Altoona, PA 16601

- Views: 154

- List price: $197,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,481

- Price per square foot: $79.60

- See 813 58th St, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

#14. 226 Village Way, Martinsburg, PA 16662

- Views: 153

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,555

- Price per square foot: $117.03

- See 226 Village Way, Martinsburg, PA 16662 on Redfin.com

#15. 1104 Norway Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- Views: 151

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,539

- Price per square foot: $97.47

- See 1104 Norway Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#16. 5016 Beale Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

- Views: 151

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,847

- Price per square foot: $124.53

- See 5016 Beale Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

#17. 1410 Logan Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602

- Views: 150

- List price: $29,900

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 875

- Price per square foot: $34.17

- See 1410 Logan Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#18. 610 Mulberry St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

- Views: 144

- List price: $154,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $73.76

- See 610 Mulberry St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 on Redfin.com

#19. 1006 Clay Ave, Tyrone, PA 16686

- Views: 143

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,374

- Price per square foot: $121.74

- See 1006 Clay Ave, Tyrone, PA 16686 on Redfin.com

#20. 419 Maple St, Roaring Spring, PA 16673

- Views: 139

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,988

- Price per square foot: $37.73

- See 419 Maple St, Roaring Spring, PA 16673 on Redfin.com

#21. 1603 Walton Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- Views: 135

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,632

- Price per square foot: $101.10

- See 1603 Walton Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#22. 1414 Grant Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- Views: 128

- List price: $189,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 990

- Price per square foot: $191.82

- See 1414 Grant Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#23. 209 Buck, Rdg Duncansville, PA 16635

- Views: 125

- List price: $949,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $306.13

- See 209 Buck, Rdg Duncansville, PA 16635 on Redfin.com

#24. 811 S Logan Blvd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

- Views: 121

- List price: $234,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900

- Price per square foot: $261.00

- See 811 S Logan Blvd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 on Redfin.com

#25. 1308 17th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

- Views: 118

- List price: $59,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,483

- Price per square foot: $40.39

- See 1308 17th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

#26. 2001 5th St, Altoona, PA 16601

- Views: 115

- List price: $110,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,106

- Price per square foot: $99.46

- See 2001 5th St, Altoona, PA 16601 on Redfin.com

#27. 563 Lock Mountain Rd, Martinsburg, PA 16662

- Views: 109

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,636

- Price per square foot: $142.26

- See 563 Lock Mountain Rd, Martinsburg, PA 16662 on Redfin.com

#28. 2218 2nd Ave, Altoona, PA 16602

- Views: 109

- List price: $124,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,678

- Price per square foot: $46.64

- See 2218 2nd Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 on Redfin.com

#29. 515 Garber St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

- Views: 106

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,304

- Price per square foot: $112.80

- See 515 Garber St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 on Redfin.com

#30. 1554 7th St, W Tyrone, PA 16686

- Views: 106

- List price: $1,300,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,151

- Price per square foot: $211.35

- See 1554 7th St, W Tyrone, PA 16686 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.