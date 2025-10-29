The 30 most popular homes for sale in Altoona

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Altoona metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 3091 Colonial Dr, Duncansville, PA 16635
- Views: 327
- List price: $195,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,200
- Price per square foot: $60.94
#2. 1723 Reservoir Rd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
- Views: 242
- List price: $337,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,542
- Price per square foot: $132.57
#3. 605 Blair St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
- Views: 222
- List price: $240,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,995
- Price per square foot: $120.30
#4. 530 52nd St, Altoona, PA 16601
- Views: 203
- List price: $165,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,068
- Price per square foot: $154.49
#5. 109 Ruskin Dr, Altoona, PA 16602
- Views: 183
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,170
- Price per square foot: $101.38
#6. 306 W 15th St, Tyrone, PA 16686
- Views: 179
- List price: $85,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,196
- Price per square foot: $26.60
#7. 227 Lexington Ave, Altoona, PA 16601
- Views: 174
- List price: $130,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,870
- Price per square foot: $69.52
#8. 131 Aggie St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
- Views: 166
- List price: $272,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,620
- Price per square foot: $168.21
#9. 119 Spencer Creek Dr, Duncansville, PA 16635
- Views: 164
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,924
- Price per square foot: $142.93
#10. 3405 Crescent Rd, Altoona, PA 16602
- Views: 158
- List price: $630,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 6,498
- Price per square foot: $96.95
#11. 2313 W Chestnut Ave, Altoona, PA 16601
- Views: 156
- List price: $71,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,530
- Price per square foot: $46.73
#12. 110 Coleridge Ave, Altoona, PA 16602
- Views: 156
- List price: $330,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,629
- Price per square foot: $125.52
#13. 813 58th St, Altoona, PA 16601
- Views: 154
- List price: $197,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,481
- Price per square foot: $79.60
#14. 226 Village Way, Martinsburg, PA 16662
- Views: 153
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,555
- Price per square foot: $117.03
#15. 1104 Norway Ave, Altoona, PA 16602
- Views: 151
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,539
- Price per square foot: $97.47
#16. 5016 Beale Ave, Altoona, PA 16601
- Views: 151
- List price: $230,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,847
- Price per square foot: $124.53
#17. 1410 Logan Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602
- Views: 150
- List price: $29,900
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 875
- Price per square foot: $34.17
#18. 610 Mulberry St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
- Views: 144
- List price: $154,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,100
- Price per square foot: $73.76
#19. 1006 Clay Ave, Tyrone, PA 16686
- Views: 143
- List price: $289,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,374
- Price per square foot: $121.74
#20. 419 Maple St, Roaring Spring, PA 16673
- Views: 139
- List price: $75,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,988
- Price per square foot: $37.73
#21. 1603 Walton Ave, Altoona, PA 16602
- Views: 135
- List price: $165,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,632
- Price per square foot: $101.10
#22. 1414 Grant Ave, Altoona, PA 16602
- Views: 128
- List price: $189,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 990
- Price per square foot: $191.82
#23. 209 Buck, Rdg Duncansville, PA 16635
- Views: 125
- List price: $949,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $306.13
#24. 811 S Logan Blvd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
- Views: 121
- List price: $234,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900
- Price per square foot: $261.00
#25. 1308 17th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601
- Views: 118
- List price: $59,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,483
- Price per square foot: $40.39
#26. 2001 5th St, Altoona, PA 16601
- Views: 115
- List price: $110,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,106
- Price per square foot: $99.46
#27. 563 Lock Mountain Rd, Martinsburg, PA 16662
- Views: 109
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,636
- Price per square foot: $142.26
#28. 2218 2nd Ave, Altoona, PA 16602
- Views: 109
- List price: $124,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,678
- Price per square foot: $46.64
#29. 515 Garber St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
- Views: 106
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,304
- Price per square foot: $112.80
#30. 1554 7th St, W Tyrone, PA 16686
- Views: 106
- List price: $1,300,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,151
- Price per square foot: $211.35
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.