The 30 most popular homes for sale in Bloomsburg

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Bloomsburg metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 772 Mainville Dr, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 247
- List price: $69,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,512
- Price per square foot: $46.23
#2. 1025 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821
- Views: 192
- List price: $558,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,036
- Price per square foot: $183.79
#3. 10 Shady Creekside Ln, Catawissa, PA 17820
- Views: 155
- List price: $28,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,327
- Price per square foot: $12.03
#4. 45 Amron Dr, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 148
- List price: $369,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,692
- Price per square foot: $137.41
#5. 2305 State Route, 42 Millville, PA 17846
- Views: 126
- List price: $234,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,763
- Price per square foot: $133.24
#6. 1251 Chestnut St, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 126
- List price: $415,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,366
- Price per square foot: $175.40
#7. 2897 White Birch Ln, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 122
- List price: $174,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,898
- Price per square foot: $92.15
#8. 934 Grand St, Danville, PA 17821
- Views: 112
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $144.39
#9. 208 Church St, Danville, PA 17821
- Views: 112
- List price: $65,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,026
- Price per square foot: $32.33
#10. 206 Knorrs Hill Rd, Berwick, PA 18603
- Views: 105
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,192
- Price per square foot: $159.63
#11. 21 Pepper Hills Dr, Danville, PA 17821
- Views: 100
- List price: $269,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,034
- Price per square foot: $132.69
#12. 2759 Heights Rd, Berwick, PA 18603
- Views: 99
- List price: $109,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,315
- Price per square foot: $83.57
#13. 1001 Sixth Ave, Berwick, PA 18603
- Views: 95
- List price: $190,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,747
- Price per square foot: $108.76
#14. 165 Mountain Rd, Milton, PA 17847
- Views: 94
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,976
- Price per square foot: $201.58
#15. 298 Peacock Corners Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 93
- List price: $359,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,972
- Price per square foot: $121.10
#16. 1335 Freas Ave, Berwick, PA 18603
- Views: 91
- List price: $90,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,234
- Price per square foot: $72.93
#17. 77 Wagon Wheel Hill Rd, Danville, PA 17821
- Views: 86
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,872
- Price per square foot: $186.91
#18. 211 Columbia Ave, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 86
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,480
- Price per square foot: $120.93
#19. 1037 Water St, Washingtonville, PA 17884
- Views: 86
- List price: $196,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 3,488
- Price per square foot: $56.19
#20. 326 W Front St, Berwick, PA 18603
- Views: 82
- List price: $195,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,899
- Price per square foot: $102.69
#21. 135 Woodhill Rd, Danville, PA 17821
- Views: 76
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,786
- Price per square foot: $215.33
#22. 56 Buckhorn Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 70
- List price: $69,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,726
- Price per square foot: $40.50
#23. 2749 C, Pa-487 Orangeville, PA 17859
- Views: 70
- List price: $555,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,563
- Price per square foot: $155.77
#24. 240 E 5th St, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 69
- List price: $236,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,059
- Price per square foot: $114.62
#25. 12 Leer Ln, Danville, PA 17821
- Views: 68
- List price: $335,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,296
- Price per square foot: $258.49
#26. 829 Lightstreet Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 66
- List price: $319,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,240
- Price per square foot: $142.81
#27. 207 Klinger Hill Rd, Benton, PA 17814
- Views: 65
- List price: $1,500,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 3,654
- Price per square foot: $410.51
#28. 14 Fairfield Ln, Danville, PA 17821
- Views: 64
- List price: $699,999
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,172
- Price per square foot: $167.78
#29. 944 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821
- Views: 62
- List price: $245,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $204.17
#30. 2144 Old Berwick Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
- Views: 62
- List price: $285,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,560
- Price per square foot: $111.33
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.