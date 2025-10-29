The 30 most popular homes for sale in Chambersburg

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Chambersburg metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 11772 Furnace Rd, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214
- Views: 720
- List price: $344,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,415
- Price per square foot: $142.82
#2. 6777 Dumeny Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225
- Views: 443
- List price: $850,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,000
- Price per square foot: $212.50
#3. 6159 Orphanage Rd, Quincy, PA 17247
- Views: 434
- List price: $229,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,852
- Price per square foot: $80.29
#4. Tract 4:, 21+/- Acres, AT 13380
- Views: 410
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#5. 12923 Forge Hill Rd, Orrstown, PA 17244
- Views: 393
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,590
- Price per square foot: $235.85
#6. 11144 Ridge Crest Dr, # 89 Waynesboro, PA 17268
- Views: 383
- List price: $374,990
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#7. 1593 Palm Spring Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202
- Views: 345
- List price: $87,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,792
- Price per square foot: $48.83
#8. 3251 Enoch Brown Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225
- Views: 343
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,272
- Price per square foot: $220.05
#9. 824 S Church St, Waynesboro, PA 17268
- Views: 337
- List price: $195,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 864
- Price per square foot: $226.74
#10. 4603 Pine Ln, # 218 Chambersburg, PA 17202
- Views: 334
- List price: $105,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,568
- Price per square foot: $66.96
#11. 15165 Charmian Rd, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214
- Views: 316
- List price: $289,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,540
- Price per square foot: $188.25
#12. 2936 Path Valley Rd, Fort Loudon, PA 17224
- Views: 307
- List price: $129,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,255
- Price per square foot: $103.51
#13. 4798 Gray Hawk Dr, # 17 Waynesboro, PA 17268
- Views: 305
- List price: $359,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,008
- Price per square foot: $179.23
#14. 33 Diopside Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202
- Views: 303
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,647
- Price per square foot: $157.80
#15. 17595 Fannettsburg Road, East Fannettsburg, PA 17221
- Views: 295
- List price: $199,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,924
- Price per square foot: $68.06
#16. 22 Sheffield Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17201
- Views: 290
- List price: $299,995
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $166.66
#17. 645 Edwards Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17202
- Views: 282
- List price: $269,900
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,256
- Price per square foot: $214.89
#18. 10828 Buchanan Trl, E Waynesboro, PA 17268
- Views: 240
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,519
- Price per square foot: $119.06
#19. 3576 Sycamore Grove Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202
- Views: 239
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 684
- Price per square foot: $219.15
#20. 674 Lohman Ave, Greencastle, PA 17225
- Views: 238
- List price: $489,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,412
- Price per square foot: $203.11
#21. 121 Cameo Dr, # 60 Fayetteville, PA 17222
- Views: 233
- List price: $99,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#22. 336 Fairmount Ave, Waynesboro, PA 17268
- Views: 227
- List price: $184,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 952
- Price per square foot: $194.22
#23. 3542 Turnberry Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202
- Views: 222
- List price: $339,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $131.80
#24. 111 E Fifth St, Waynesboro, PA 17268
- Views: 216
- List price: $209,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,525
- Price per square foot: $137.64
#25. 9705 Rabbit Road, South S Greencastle, PA 17225
- Views: 216
- List price: $385,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,240
- Price per square foot: $171.88
#26. 11008 Cross Fields Dr, Waynesboro, PA 17268
- Views: 212
- List price: $324,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,497
- Price per square foot: $217.03
#27. 119 E Catherine St, Chambersburg, PA 17201
- Views: 212
- List price: $239,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,686
- Price per square foot: $142.29
#28. 12976 Daybreak Ln, Greencastle, PA 17225
- Views: 211
- List price: $449,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,468
- Price per square foot: $129.73
#29. 11765 Melrose Ave, Greencastle, PA 17225
- Views: 210
- List price: $419,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,920
- Price per square foot: $218.23
#30. 3280 Muirfield Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202
- Views: 207
- List price: $630,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,035
- Price per square foot: $156.13
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.