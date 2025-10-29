The 30 most popular homes for sale in Chambersburg

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Chambersburg metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 11772 Furnace Rd, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214

- Views: 720

- List price: $344,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,415

- Price per square foot: $142.82

- See 11772 Furnace Rd, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214 on Redfin.com

#2. 6777 Dumeny Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225

- Views: 443

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $212.50

- See 6777 Dumeny Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225 on Redfin.com

#3. 6159 Orphanage Rd, Quincy, PA 17247

- Views: 434

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,852

- Price per square foot: $80.29

- See 6159 Orphanage Rd, Quincy, PA 17247 on Redfin.com

#4. Tract 4:, 21+/- Acres, AT 13380

- Views: 410

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See Tract 4:, 21+/- Acres, AT 13380 on Redfin.com

#5. 12923 Forge Hill Rd, Orrstown, PA 17244

- Views: 393

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,590

- Price per square foot: $235.85

- See 12923 Forge Hill Rd, Orrstown, PA 17244 on Redfin.com

#6. 11144 Ridge Crest Dr, # 89 Waynesboro, PA 17268

- Views: 383

- List price: $374,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 11144 Ridge Crest Dr, # 89 Waynesboro, PA 17268 on Redfin.com

#7. 1593 Palm Spring Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Views: 345

- List price: $87,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,792

- Price per square foot: $48.83

- See 1593 Palm Spring Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202 on Redfin.com

#8. 3251 Enoch Brown Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225

- Views: 343

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,272

- Price per square foot: $220.05

- See 3251 Enoch Brown Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225 on Redfin.com

#9. 824 S Church St, Waynesboro, PA 17268

- Views: 337

- List price: $195,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 864

- Price per square foot: $226.74

- See 824 S Church St, Waynesboro, PA 17268 on Redfin.com

#10. 4603 Pine Ln, # 218 Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Views: 334

- List price: $105,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,568

- Price per square foot: $66.96

- See 4603 Pine Ln, # 218 Chambersburg, PA 17202 on Redfin.com

#11. 15165 Charmian Rd, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214

- Views: 316

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,540

- Price per square foot: $188.25

- See 15165 Charmian Rd, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214 on Redfin.com

#12. 2936 Path Valley Rd, Fort Loudon, PA 17224

- Views: 307

- List price: $129,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,255

- Price per square foot: $103.51

- See 2936 Path Valley Rd, Fort Loudon, PA 17224 on Redfin.com

#13. 4798 Gray Hawk Dr, # 17 Waynesboro, PA 17268

- Views: 305

- List price: $359,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,008

- Price per square foot: $179.23

- See 4798 Gray Hawk Dr, # 17 Waynesboro, PA 17268 on Redfin.com

#14. 33 Diopside Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Views: 303

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,647

- Price per square foot: $157.80

- See 33 Diopside Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202 on Redfin.com

#15. 17595 Fannettsburg Road, East Fannettsburg, PA 17221

- Views: 295

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,924

- Price per square foot: $68.06

- See 17595 Fannettsburg Road, East Fannettsburg, PA 17221 on Redfin.com

#16. 22 Sheffield Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17201

- Views: 290

- List price: $299,995

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,800

- Price per square foot: $166.66

- See 22 Sheffield Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17201 on Redfin.com

#17. 645 Edwards Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Views: 282

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,256

- Price per square foot: $214.89

- See 645 Edwards Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17202 on Redfin.com

#18. 10828 Buchanan Trl, E Waynesboro, PA 17268

- Views: 240

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,519

- Price per square foot: $119.06

- See 10828 Buchanan Trl, E Waynesboro, PA 17268 on Redfin.com

#19. 3576 Sycamore Grove Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Views: 239

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 684

- Price per square foot: $219.15

- See 3576 Sycamore Grove Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202 on Redfin.com

#20. 674 Lohman Ave, Greencastle, PA 17225

- Views: 238

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,412

- Price per square foot: $203.11

- See 674 Lohman Ave, Greencastle, PA 17225 on Redfin.com

#21. 121 Cameo Dr, # 60 Fayetteville, PA 17222

- Views: 233

- List price: $99,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 121 Cameo Dr, # 60 Fayetteville, PA 17222 on Redfin.com

#22. 336 Fairmount Ave, Waynesboro, PA 17268

- Views: 227

- List price: $184,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 952

- Price per square foot: $194.22

- See 336 Fairmount Ave, Waynesboro, PA 17268 on Redfin.com

#23. 3542 Turnberry Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Views: 222

- List price: $339,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $131.80

- See 3542 Turnberry Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202 on Redfin.com

#24. 111 E Fifth St, Waynesboro, PA 17268

- Views: 216

- List price: $209,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,525

- Price per square foot: $137.64

- See 111 E Fifth St, Waynesboro, PA 17268 on Redfin.com

#25. 9705 Rabbit Road, South S Greencastle, PA 17225

- Views: 216

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,240

- Price per square foot: $171.88

- See 9705 Rabbit Road, South S Greencastle, PA 17225 on Redfin.com

#26. 11008 Cross Fields Dr, Waynesboro, PA 17268

- Views: 212

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,497

- Price per square foot: $217.03

- See 11008 Cross Fields Dr, Waynesboro, PA 17268 on Redfin.com

#27. 119 E Catherine St, Chambersburg, PA 17201

- Views: 212

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,686

- Price per square foot: $142.29

- See 119 E Catherine St, Chambersburg, PA 17201 on Redfin.com

#28. 12976 Daybreak Ln, Greencastle, PA 17225

- Views: 211

- List price: $449,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,468

- Price per square foot: $129.73

- See 12976 Daybreak Ln, Greencastle, PA 17225 on Redfin.com

#29. 11765 Melrose Ave, Greencastle, PA 17225

- Views: 210

- List price: $419,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,920

- Price per square foot: $218.23

- See 11765 Melrose Ave, Greencastle, PA 17225 on Redfin.com

#30. 3280 Muirfield Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Views: 207

- List price: $630,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,035

- Price per square foot: $156.13

- See 3280 Muirfield Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.