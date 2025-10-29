The 30 most popular homes for sale in Gettysburg

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Gettysburg metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 3 W King St, Abbottstown, PA 17301
- Views: 751
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 7,337
- Price per square foot: $40.89
#2. Tract 1- 794 Harbaugh Valley Rd, Fairfield, PA 17320
- Views: 696
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,608
- Price per square foot: $155.41
#3. 630 Mehring Rd, Littlestown, PA 17340
- Views: 475
- List price: $389,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,288
- Price per square foot: $170.02
#4. 240 Oak Dr, Orrtanna, PA 17353
- Views: 439
- List price: $190,800
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,132
- Price per square foot: $168.55
#5. 2065 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 391
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,368
- Price per square foot: $147.76
#6. 198 Longstreet Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 382
- List price: $689,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,204
- Price per square foot: $312.61
#7. 372 Maple Ave, Hanover, PA 17331
- Views: 360
- List price: $439,900
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,672
- Price per square foot: $77.56
#8. 109 Fawn Dr, Aspers, PA 17304
- Views: 358
- List price: $154,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900
- Price per square foot: $172.11
#9. 200 Creek Rd, Aspers, PA 17304
- Views: 356
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,472
- Price per square foot: $169.84
#10. 2325 York Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 354
- List price: $649,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,180
- Price per square foot: $155.48
#11. 2560 Iron Springs Rd, Fairfield, PA 17320
- Views: 335
- List price: $335,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,684
- Price per square foot: $198.93
#12. 4330 Fairfield Rd, Fairfield, PA 17320
- Views: 334
- List price: $284,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,652
- Price per square foot: $172.46
#13. 211 E King St, Littlestown, PA 17340
- Views: 333
- List price: $260,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,888
- Price per square foot: $137.71
#14. 22 Rita Marie Ave, Littlestown, PA 17340
- Views: 320
- List price: $324,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,104
- Price per square foot: $154.42
#15. 2 Field Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320
- Views: 320
- List price: $309,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,239
- Price per square foot: $138.41
#16. 28 Gettysburg Ct, Littlestown, PA 17340
- Views: 319
- List price: $270,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,556
- Price per square foot: $173.52
#17. 949 Ridge Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 316
- List price: $600,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,124
- Price per square foot: $145.49
#18. 55 Iron Springs Rd, Fairfield, PA 17320
- Views: 314
- List price: $389,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,515
- Price per square foot: $257.36
#19. 840 Belmont Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 306
- List price: $700,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,983
- Price per square foot: $234.66
#20. 1314 Biglerville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 281
- List price: $295,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,214
- Price per square foot: $243.00
#21. 1125 White Church Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 262
- List price: $750,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,142
- Price per square foot: $350.14
#22. 34 W Hanover St, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 259
- List price: $169,999
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,482
- Price per square foot: $114.71
#23. 456 Church Rd, Orrtanna, PA 17353
- Views: 256
- List price: $424,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,056
- Price per square foot: $206.66
#24. 27 Gladys Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320
- Views: 251
- List price: $320,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,359
- Price per square foot: $135.65
#25. 105 Bee Jay Ln, Hanover, PA 17331
- Views: 246
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,872
- Price per square foot: $147.98
#26. 305 Seven Stars Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 242
- List price: $239,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,456
- Price per square foot: $164.77
#27. 67 Cedarfield Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 241
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,040
- Price per square foot: $134.80
#28. 27 Maple St, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 241
- List price: $329,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,311
- Price per square foot: $142.75
#29. 7 Freedom Ct, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Views: 237
- List price: $545,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,852
- Price per square foot: $141.48
#30. 181 Piedmont Way, # 120 Hanover, PA 17331
- Views: 236
- List price: $323,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,217
- Price per square foot: $266.15
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.