The 30 most popular homes for sale in Harrisburg

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Harrisburg metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1041 N Pine St, Middletown, PA 17057

- Views: 661

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 806

- Price per square foot: $266.75

#2. 94 Meadow Brook Dr, Ickesburg, PA 17037

- Views: 561

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 816

- Price per square foot: $214.46

#3. 139 Oakwoods Dr, Newport, PA 17074

- Views: 559

- List price: $149,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,240

- Price per square foot: $120.16

#4. 7100 Union Deposit Rd, Hummelstown, PA 17036

- Views: 521

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,128

- Price per square foot: $93.98

#5. 4100 Greenwood Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17109

- Views: 508

- List price: $369,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,211

- Price per square foot: $115.20

#6. 4020 Mannsville Rd, Newport, PA 17074

- Views: 498

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,728

- Price per square foot: $183.28

#7. 441 N 25th St, Camp Hill, PA 17011

- Views: 483

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,669

- Price per square foot: $204.42

#8. 6306 Aston Ct, Harrisburg, PA 17111

- Views: 466

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,428

- Price per square foot: $107.27

#9. 7345 Horse Valley Rd, East Waterford, PA 17021

- Views: 465

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,771

- Price per square foot: $106.46

#10. 1810 Briggs St, Harrisburg, PA 17103

- Views: 463

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,529

- Price per square foot: $107.91

#11. 4304 Allen Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011

- Views: 453

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 812

- Price per square foot: $209.24

#12. 724 S 59th St, Harrisburg, PA 17111

- Views: 445

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,227

- Price per square foot: $127.97

#13. 1842 Miller Rd, Hummelstown, PA 17036

- Views: 442

- List price: $209,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,826

- Price per square foot: $114.46

#14. 497 Middletown Rd, Hummelstown, PA 17036

- Views: 436

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,056

- Price per square foot: $165.72

#15. 875 Valley Rd, Marysville, PA 17053

- Views: 435

- List price: $800,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,884

- Price per square foot: $205.97

#16. 7 Dorchester Rd, Hummelstown, PA 17036

- Views: 410

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,231

- Price per square foot: $170.28

#17. 414-A Trudy Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109

- Views: 399

- List price: $345,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,838

- Price per square foot: $187.70

#18. 68 E Water St, Middletown, PA 17057

- Views: 395

- List price: $168,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,022

- Price per square foot: $83.53

#19. 1616 Park St, Harrisburg, PA 17103

- Views: 394

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,292

- Price per square foot: $131.50

#20. 222 Cumberland St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

- Views: 389

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,630

- Price per square foot: $138.04

#21. 3849 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110

- Views: 386

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,632

- Price per square foot: $180.47

#22. 110 S 47th St, Harrisburg, PA 17111

- Views: 368

- List price: $184,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,316

- Price per square foot: $140.50

#23. 1 Chalfont Cir, Hummelstown, PA 17036

- Views: 364

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,522

- Price per square foot: $196.45

#24. 532 Altavista Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17109

- Views: 363

- List price: $359,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,776

- Price per square foot: $95.07

#25. 155 Joan St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

- Views: 353

- List price: $154,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,680

- Price per square foot: $92.20

#26. 4133 Ridgeview Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

- Views: 353

- List price: $390,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,275

- Price per square foot: $119.08

#27. 1121 S 19th St, Harrisburg, PA 17104

- Views: 352

- List price: $154,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,562

- Price per square foot: $99.23

#28. 2737 Booser Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17103

- Views: 345

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,823

- Price per square foot: $131.60

#29. 221 S 31st St, Harrisburg, PA 17109

- Views: 337

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,097

- Price per square foot: $96.87

#30. 681 Keckler Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111

- Views: 330

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,454

- Price per square foot: $114.10

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.