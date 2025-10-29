The 30 most popular homes for sale in Johnstown

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Johnstown metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 608 Tioga St, Johnstown, PA 15905

- Views: 301

- List price: $444,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,775

- Price per square foot: $92.98

#2. 1408 Dwight Dr, Richland School District, PA 15904

- Views: 260

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,696

- Price per square foot: $89.02

#3. 77 Boyer St, Johnstown, PA 15906

- Views: 246

- List price: $43,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,236

- Price per square foot: $35.52

#4. 429 Woodvale Ave, Johnstown, PA 15901

- Views: 217

- List price: $88,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,105

- Price per square foot: $42.23

#5. 158 Batzel Rd, Johnstown, PA 15906

- Views: 214

- List price: $247,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,632

- Price per square foot: $93.84

#6. 443 Kraft St, Johnstown, PA 15905

- Views: 201

- List price: $164,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,932

- Price per square foot: $85.35

#7. 419 Beatrice Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906

- Views: 193

- List price: $72,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392

- Price per square foot: $52.37

#8. 112 Riverside Dr, Cambria Heights School District, PA 15737

- Views: 192

- List price: $55,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: not available | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#9. 2004 Philadelphia Ave, Northern Cambria, PA 15714

- Views: 186

- List price: $18,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,196

- Price per square foot: $15.47

#10. 115 Plainfield Ave, Johnstown, PA 15905

- Views: 182

- List price: $122,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,801

- Price per square foot: $67.74

#11. 1416 Caldwell Ave, Portage, PA 15946

- Views: 180

- List price: $155,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,620

- Price per square foot: $95.68

#12. 104 Twin Lakes Rd, Portage, PA 15946

- Views: 179

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,328

- Price per square foot: $85.87

#13. 775, Parkview Johnstown, PA 15905

- Views: 176

- List price: $169,500

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,847

- Price per square foot: $91.77

#14. 148 Red Mill Rd, Blacklick Valley School District, PA 15922

- Views: 176

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,500

- Price per square foot: $119.96

#15. 921 Old Scalp Ave, Johnstown, PA 15904

- Views: 173

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,523

- Price per square foot: $59.41

#16. 217 Bond St, Johnstown, PA 15902

- Views: 171

- List price: $70,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,391

- Price per square foot: $50.32

#17. 91 I St, Greater Johnstown School District, PA 15906

- Views: 165

- List price: $39,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#18. 232 Hereford Ln, Greater Johnstown School District, PA 15905

- Views: 150

- List price: $119,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,292

- Price per square foot: $92.11

#19. 735 Grove Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902

- Views: 146

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,484

- Price per square foot: $30.19

#20. 132 Blair St, Johnstown, PA 15905

- Views: 145

- List price: $139,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 992

- Price per square foot: $141.03

#21. 227 Martin Rd, Johnstown, PA 15904

- Views: 145

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300

- Price per square foot: $176.85

#22. 825-827 Cypress Greater Johnstown, School District, PA 15902

- Views: 141

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#23. 701 Beech Ave, Patton, PA 16668

- Views: 140

- List price: $66,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,124

- Price per square foot: $59.52

#24. 1326 Hessler St, Blacklick Valley School District, PA 15943

- Views: 138

- List price: $59,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#25. 147R Boback Rd, Mineral Point, PA 15942

- Views: 135

- List price: $39,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 848

- Price per square foot: $47.05

#26. 1502 Goucher St, Johnstown, PA 15905

- Views: 129

- List price: $199,999

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $57.14

#27. 404 Walters Ave, Greater Johnstown School District, PA 15904

- Views: 128

- List price: $695,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 6,600

- Price per square foot: $105.30

#28. 1331 Tennessee Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906

- Views: 126

- List price: $130,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $81.25

#29. 100 Tunnel St, Summerhill, PA 15958

- Views: 125

- List price: $60,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,680

- Price per square foot: $35.71

#30. 113 Sheridan St, Johnstown, PA 15906

- Views: 125

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,016

- Price per square foot: $17.36

