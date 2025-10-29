The 30 most popular homes for sale in Johnstown

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Johnstown metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 608 Tioga St, Johnstown, PA 15905
- Views: 301
- List price: $444,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,775
- Price per square foot: $92.98
- See 608 Tioga St, Johnstown, PA 15905 on Redfin.com
#2. 1408 Dwight Dr, Richland School District, PA 15904
- Views: 260
- List price: $240,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,696
- Price per square foot: $89.02
- See 1408 Dwight Dr, Richland School District, PA 15904 on Redfin.com
#3. 77 Boyer St, Johnstown, PA 15906
- Views: 246
- List price: $43,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,236
- Price per square foot: $35.52
- See 77 Boyer St, Johnstown, PA 15906 on Redfin.com
#4. 429 Woodvale Ave, Johnstown, PA 15901
- Views: 217
- List price: $88,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,105
- Price per square foot: $42.23
- See 429 Woodvale Ave, Johnstown, PA 15901 on Redfin.com
#5. 158 Batzel Rd, Johnstown, PA 15906
- Views: 214
- List price: $247,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,632
- Price per square foot: $93.84
- See 158 Batzel Rd, Johnstown, PA 15906 on Redfin.com
#6. 443 Kraft St, Johnstown, PA 15905
- Views: 201
- List price: $164,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,932
- Price per square foot: $85.35
- See 443 Kraft St, Johnstown, PA 15905 on Redfin.com
#7. 419 Beatrice Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906
- Views: 193
- List price: $72,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392
- Price per square foot: $52.37
- See 419 Beatrice Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906 on Redfin.com
#8. 112 Riverside Dr, Cambria Heights School District, PA 15737
- Views: 192
- List price: $55,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: not available | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 112 Riverside Dr, Cambria Heights School District, PA 15737 on Redfin.com
#9. 2004 Philadelphia Ave, Northern Cambria, PA 15714
- Views: 186
- List price: $18,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,196
- Price per square foot: $15.47
- See 2004 Philadelphia Ave, Northern Cambria, PA 15714 on Redfin.com
#10. 115 Plainfield Ave, Johnstown, PA 15905
- Views: 182
- List price: $122,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,801
- Price per square foot: $67.74
- See 115 Plainfield Ave, Johnstown, PA 15905 on Redfin.com
#11. 1416 Caldwell Ave, Portage, PA 15946
- Views: 180
- List price: $155,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,620
- Price per square foot: $95.68
- See 1416 Caldwell Ave, Portage, PA 15946 on Redfin.com
#12. 104 Twin Lakes Rd, Portage, PA 15946
- Views: 179
- List price: $199,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,328
- Price per square foot: $85.87
- See 104 Twin Lakes Rd, Portage, PA 15946 on Redfin.com
#13. 775, Parkview Johnstown, PA 15905
- Views: 176
- List price: $169,500
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,847
- Price per square foot: $91.77
- See 775, Parkview Johnstown, PA 15905 on Redfin.com
#14. 148 Red Mill Rd, Blacklick Valley School District, PA 15922
- Views: 176
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,500
- Price per square foot: $119.96
- See 148 Red Mill Rd, Blacklick Valley School District, PA 15922 on Redfin.com
#15. 921 Old Scalp Ave, Johnstown, PA 15904
- Views: 173
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,523
- Price per square foot: $59.41
- See 921 Old Scalp Ave, Johnstown, PA 15904 on Redfin.com
#16. 217 Bond St, Johnstown, PA 15902
- Views: 171
- List price: $70,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,391
- Price per square foot: $50.32
- See 217 Bond St, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com
#17. 91 I St, Greater Johnstown School District, PA 15906
- Views: 165
- List price: $39,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 91 I St, Greater Johnstown School District, PA 15906 on Redfin.com
#18. 232 Hereford Ln, Greater Johnstown School District, PA 15905
- Views: 150
- List price: $119,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,292
- Price per square foot: $92.11
- See 232 Hereford Ln, Greater Johnstown School District, PA 15905 on Redfin.com
#19. 735 Grove Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902
- Views: 146
- List price: $75,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,484
- Price per square foot: $30.19
- See 735 Grove Ave, Johnstown, PA 15902 on Redfin.com
#20. 132 Blair St, Johnstown, PA 15905
- Views: 145
- List price: $139,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 992
- Price per square foot: $141.03
- See 132 Blair St, Johnstown, PA 15905 on Redfin.com
#21. 227 Martin Rd, Johnstown, PA 15904
- Views: 145
- List price: $229,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300
- Price per square foot: $176.85
- See 227 Martin Rd, Johnstown, PA 15904 on Redfin.com
#22. 825-827 Cypress Greater Johnstown, School District, PA 15902
- Views: 141
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 825-827 Cypress Greater Johnstown, School District, PA 15902 on Redfin.com
#23. 701 Beech Ave, Patton, PA 16668
- Views: 140
- List price: $66,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,124
- Price per square foot: $59.52
- See 701 Beech Ave, Patton, PA 16668 on Redfin.com
#24. 1326 Hessler St, Blacklick Valley School District, PA 15943
- Views: 138
- List price: $59,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 1326 Hessler St, Blacklick Valley School District, PA 15943 on Redfin.com
#25. 147R Boback Rd, Mineral Point, PA 15942
- Views: 135
- List price: $39,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 848
- Price per square foot: $47.05
- See 147R Boback Rd, Mineral Point, PA 15942 on Redfin.com
#26. 1502 Goucher St, Johnstown, PA 15905
- Views: 129
- List price: $199,999
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $57.14
- See 1502 Goucher St, Johnstown, PA 15905 on Redfin.com
#27. 404 Walters Ave, Greater Johnstown School District, PA 15904
- Views: 128
- List price: $695,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 6,600
- Price per square foot: $105.30
- See 404 Walters Ave, Greater Johnstown School District, PA 15904 on Redfin.com
#28. 1331 Tennessee Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906
- Views: 126
- List price: $130,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $81.25
- See 1331 Tennessee Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906 on Redfin.com
#29. 100 Tunnel St, Summerhill, PA 15958
- Views: 125
- List price: $60,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,680
- Price per square foot: $35.71
- See 100 Tunnel St, Summerhill, PA 15958 on Redfin.com
#30. 113 Sheridan St, Johnstown, PA 15906
- Views: 125
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,016
- Price per square foot: $17.36
- See 113 Sheridan St, Johnstown, PA 15906 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.